Beach June 2017 Calendar

Thursday, June 8

Come out and play

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society’s Happy Hour with History. Don’t know much about lawn bowling? Make your way to the Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club, 6 – 8 p.m. for a brief history of the club and demonstration on how to play. 861 Valley Dr. (Clark Field), Hermosa Beach. RSVP to hermosabeachmuseumRSVP@gmail.com or leave a message at (310) 318-9421.

Friday, June 9

Cancer and the Law

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts attorney Tina Segura to discuss the most common cancer-related legal issues for cancer patients and survivors, including: health insurance options; employment rights and reasonable accommodations in the workplace. Topics will also include: access to disability; insurance and government benefits such as Medicare; Medicaid and more. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Parents Night out

AdventurePlex’s Parents Night Out every Friday and Saturday from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Here’s your opportunity to show the kids a great time and give yourself a guilt-free adult night out. Your children will have fun learning a new activities, creating arts and crafts, playing games, challenging themselves in sports and, of course, exploring all five levels of the play structure. A healthy dinner is provided as well. $25 for the first child and $15 for siblings. Children must be at least 3 years old. 1701 Marine Ave., Manhattan Beach. To register call (310) 546-7708 or visit adventureplex.org/camps/parents-night-outday-out.

Cruise at the beach

Ruby’s Car Show is cool cars, cool people, cool raffle, great food, and much more. Cars line up at 4 p.m. Trophies at 7 p.m. 245 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. To find out the weekly theme visit facebook.com/Rubys-Car-Show-Redondo-Beach-128984413844286/.

Saturday, June 10

World Oceans Day

Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium for World Ocean Day, a free event to celebrate the ocean and share how important it is in our lives. Conservation and getting to know the inhabitants of our ocean will be explored in family-oriented activities like arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and animal stories. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Uptown Arts Stroll

Local artists will open their professional or home studios and give visitors a glimpse into their creative process during Open Studio, North Manhattan Beach Art Walk. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Highland Avenue, 33rd to 40th streets. NorthMBArtWalk@gmail.com.

PV Fair, Music Fest

Over 200+ artisans and vendors. Carnival rides for all ages, live professional entertainment on two stages, an International food court & beer garden, kiddie area, petting zoo, bungy jump, pony rides and loads of fun for everyone. Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Free admission. Free parking and shuttles. On Norris Drive in Rolling Hills Estates. pvstreetfair.com.

A British invasion

Automobile Driving Museum. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 610 Lairport Street, El Segundo. $10 suggested donation, $8 seniors, $5 for children 11 – 17, kids 10 and under free. For tickets and information go to theadm.org/british2017 or call (310) 909-0950.

Namaste

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and The Bay Club present free Yoga on the Redondo Pier. 10 – 11 a.m. Meet at the Octagon, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Donations accepted. redondopier.com/events/.

Day at the beach

Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors presents Dockweiler-Fun-A-Palooza. The fun-filled afternoon includes a petting zoo, bounce houses, rides, face painters, balloon artists, carnival games, camp activities and live music featuring the Beach Cities Swing Band. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey. For additional information visit beaches.lacounty.gov or call (310) 726-4128.

Self Publishing Workshop

Christopher J. Lynch has written for numerous local and national publications and is the author of the One Eye Jack crime novel series, as well as Eddie, the authorized biography of Ken Osmond (Eddie Haskell from Leave it to Beaver). Learn about pros and cons of self-publishing; editing; how to format your manuscript as an E-Book or POD; cover design, ISBN’s and bar-codes; costs of services; sales channels; promotions and watch a step by step demonstration of an e-book being uploaded on Amazon. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. For questions call the Adult information desk (310) 318-0675 option 5. redondo.org/cals/library.asp.

CPR for your garden

Learn the principles of CPR: Conservation, Permeability, Retention and apply them to your garden for a beautiful, water-wise and efficient landscape. Presented by Cheryll Lynn, Ocean Friendly Gardens Coordinator for Surfrider South Bay Chapter. 10 – 11 a.m. Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, 1237 N Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach. For questions leave a message with Julie at (310) 546-1354 or Julie@manhattanbeachbotanicalgarden.org.

Sunday, June 11

For a good laugh

Bonnie Barchichat’s Senior Comedy Afternoons presents Back to the Catskills, a tribute to the “Borscht Belt”. The show begins with a dessert reception followed by three comedians and an MC to make sure you’re having a great time. Tickets on sale now $35 advance, online or by phone. Show day $40. 2 p.m. Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For tickets call (714) 914-2565 or online at seniorcomedyafternoons.com.

Tuesday, June 13

The Marsh is Wet

Ron Libbrecht’s exhibit of paintings, “The Marsh is Wet Again”, portraying the beauty of Madrona begins today, and will be on display until July 21. The artist reception and Plein Air Class for Ron will be held at the Nature Center on Sunday, June 25, from 1- 3 p.m. 3201 Plaza del Amo, Torrance. Free. For more information contact the Nature Center at (310) 782-3989 or visit friendsofmadronamarsh.com.

Library Yoga

A slow and easy Vinyasa flow with Anne Spinner. Beginners welcome. 7 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. For questions contact Melissa McCollum at (310) 545-8595 or mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov.

Wednesday, June 14

Plasma roundup

Help patients, honor loved ones by donating blood at Red Cross donation centers. Two locations to pick from. 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Civic Center Drive, Torrance and 1 – 7 p.m. El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main Street, El Segundo. Make an appointment to donate blood by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

The hobby of kings

It’s time for the monthly Stamp Group meeting. Show stamps, share/get information, discover legacies and treasures, socialize, meet someone new and have fun. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, Sunset Room, 1601 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Free. All are welcome. For information call (310) 372-9505 or (310) 802-5447.

