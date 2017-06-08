South Bay arts calendar: June 8 to June 14

Thursday, June 8

You’re the king pin

The Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club gives a brief history of their club as well as demonstrations on how to play (watch out for those gophers) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lawn Bowling Club, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. To RSVP call (310) 318-9421 or email hermosabeachmuseumRSVP@gmail.com.

They’ll sing like Plácido

El Camino College presents its spring Opera Workshop, this one entitled “The Many Shades of Love,” at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre, located at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Kevin Blickfeldt directs, and the concert showcases student work from the past semester, with works by Mozart, Sondheim, Puccini, and Bernstein. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Turn up the music

Richardson Middle School’s music department presents its Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The jazz band, choir, beginning band, intermediate band, and advanced band will all perform. Tickets, $5. Call (310) 781-7171.

Friday, June 9

No mercy, fella

W.C. Fields stars in “Never Give a Sucker an Even Break” at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Fields plays himself, searching for a chance to promote a surreal screenplay he has written. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to Old Town Music Hall.org.

Strike up the band

The North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble presents its Spring Concert, directed by Glen Kamida, at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $10; $5. Call (310) 720-7624.

Sisterhood in action

Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Crimes of the Heart” opens at 8 p.m. at International City Theatre, in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Luke Yankee directs this first-class production. Thursdays through Sundays, closing on June 25. Tickets, $55 tonight (includes post-show reception with the actors), $47 Thursday and Friday, and $49 Saturday and Sunday. (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Saturday, June 10

Touch it all you want

“Play: New Works by Silvie Deutsch” opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. “Play” is an installation of interactive sound sculpture that offers the conditions for play and collectivity. All visitors can touch and play the artwork. Accompanying the sculptures is a series of drawings made to blueprint the sculptures’ construction. Also opening, “Justin Favela: Gracias, Gracias, Thank You, Thank You,” and the “PVAC Faculty Exhibition.” Through July 9. Call (310) 541-2479 or go to pvartcenter.org.

An ocean of art

The North Manhattan Beach Art Walk, taking place along Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, from 33rd to 40th streets, is today only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See story, this issue, or email northmbartwalk@gmail.com.

Happy feet

“Dancefest,” presented by Dance West Dance Studio, takes place at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $17,$15. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to dancewest.org.

He did it, you can too

Christopher J. Lynch presents a free self-publishing workshop, teaching us the pros and cons of this approach to literary fame, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free. Just show up. (310) 318-0675 option 5 or go to redondo.org/library.

Where it should be seen

The 31st Annual “Last Remaining Seats” series, which screens films in the best of the old picture palaces,is showing “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954) at 2 p.m. and “On the Waterfront” (also 1954) at 8 p.m. in the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Tickets are $22 general or $18 for L.A. Conservancy members. Go to laconservancy.org/last-remaining-seats.

Sunday, June 11

Coming off the walls

The closing reception for Shane Guffogg’s “Dance of Thought” exhibition at the Manhattan Beach Art Center takes place from 3 to 5 p.m., with an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. The show, which was curated by Homeira Goldstein, is at 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 379-5800 or go to time4art.us.

Wrap your head around this

“Noema” opens at ESMoA, 208 Main St., El Segundo, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with curatorial remarks at 2 p.m. What the heck is a noema? It’s the object or content of a thought, best expressed by way of diagrams. This is a collaboration with the Getty Research Institute, or GRI, and artist Matthew Ritchie. Rare books have been loaned for this exhibition. Through August 27. Call (424) 277-1020 or go to esmoa.org.

Vocal gold

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents their June finale, “East Meets West,” at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The concert features works by Brian Tate, Ariel Quintana, and the group’s own Allan Petker. The latter’s composition is a multimedia presentation based on the paintings of Chinese artist He Qi. Tickets, $25 general. Student tickets available, but must be acquired from either a chorale member or De Giebler at (310) 779-3072. More at lcmasterchorale.com.

Festival of books

“Author Fair 2017” features over 40 regional authors, and they’ll be on hand from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. Author panels include The History of Mystery, A Casual Talk with Hollywood, So. Cal. History Writers, and Novel Inventions and Intriguing Stories. Some well-known names, too, such as W. Bruce Cameron of “A Dog’s Purpose.” (310) 524-2728.

Consummate musicianship

Pianist Robert Thies performs at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills. Thies has performed throughout the region as well as worldwide. Free, donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.

Monday, June 12

Here and right now

“Live,” presented by the Dance Center, takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The events highlights jazz, lyrical, tap, and ballet styles of dance. Tickets, $22, $7. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to thedancecenterinc.org.

Tuesday, June 13

Watch closely

A demonstration by Disney Imagineer and sculptor Blaise Gauba, presented by the Torrance Artists Guild, takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ken Miller Auditorium at the Cultural Arts Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. To learn more, call Maria Crean, (310) 292-1262 or email mtcrean2012@gmail.com.

A prelude to Flag Day

“Liquid Lunch with TJ,” featuring solo guitarist TJ Brinjak, takes place from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s Bar and Grill, 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. One-half of the tip jar benefits the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis. (310) 379-6171.

Wednesday, June 14

A sound most angelic

The Wesley Youth Bell Ringers will perform at St. Peter’s by the Sea at 7:30 pm. The concert will be the fifth concert on the choir’s 52nd annual concert tour, and will feature 15 teenaged ringers playing more than 150 handbells and handchimes. The church is located at 6410 Palos Verdes Dr. South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Admission to the concert is free. More info at StPetersPres.org. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.