Quick Change in Hermosa, Sugarfish Coming to Manhattan, Cookies on Pier, Wine and Beer Dinners (A La Carte Dining News for 08 June)

Well, That Was Quick… Three weeks ago the people at Buona Vita in Hermosa were reassuring customers that although the place had sold no big changes would happen for some time. Last week the restaurant had a new paint job, name, and menu. Casa Vicenzo is still serving Italian food but under the leadership of Vincent Deshayes, who previously owned a famed Italian restaurant in Paris. There are a few modern touches on the menu of classics, and fans of the old place will find the newcomer to be similar but a bit more upscale. (439 Pier, HB. 310-379-7626)

Changes In Progress… Work is under way at the former Establishment space in Hermosa, and Decadence should be open by mid-July. They’ll be serving Cal-Asian food with a full bar… Radici is also underway in the former Cali Cantina space, and when it is complete Hermosa will have two restaurants named after radishes. The remodel is extensive so an opening is not expected until fall… And welcome to Sugar Dayne, the Pier Avenue bakery specializing in elaborately decorated sugar cookies. Owner Katy Metoyer has a problem that most people would envy: she can’t make them fast enough to satisfy the demand. When I stopped by last Thursday afternoon she had sold out a batch of 600 cookies in a single day, which is pretty remarkable for a place that has only been open for a month (308 Pier Ave, HB. 310-462-7566)

Event Alerts!… Dominique’s Kitchen doesn’t have events often and they always sell out, so if you’re interested in attending their wine dinner with Central Coast winemaker Wes Hagen of J. Wilkes Vineyards you should act soon. It’s an unusually elaborate six-course menu for $99 plus T&T, and the date is June 20th – call 424-247-9054 to reserve… And if you want to enjoy a superb Tuscan dinner the very next evening you can visit Primo Italia for five courses accompanied by wines from Tenuta San Guido for $90 plus T&T. It’s an intimate little space and expected to sell out – go to Eventbrite.com and enter Primo Wine Series…

A Rumor Confirmed… I have been hearing for some time that Manhattan Beach will soon have a branch of Sugarfish, the popular moderately priced modern chain from Sushi Nozawa. A company representative confirmed that they plan to open here but said that due to permits and a complete remodel nothing is expected until next year. He didn’t confirm the space, but multiple rumors have named the former private club on 12th Street by the corner of Highland. I’ll let you know as soon as I have confirmation…

And One For The Beer Lovers… I attended a mystery beer dinner at The Standing Room in Hermosa a month ago and it was a superb event – four courses of creatively prepared food with drinks to match. The catch? You have no idea what will be served until you arrive. They’re going to present another one on June 21st featuring beers from Boomtown Brewery, and it will be a magnet for the adventurous and omnivorous. It’s only forty bucks inclusive – call 310-318-1272 to reserve…

The Action In Redondo (and Eastwards)… The sign is up for Nuna’s Mediterranean Cuisine in a former liquor store at the north end of the shopping center by Catalina and PCH. The space is hidden in a rear corner, so it’s one you could blink and miss. No word yet on what they’ll serve or when they’ll open, but this puts it on your radar… Orlando’s at the corner of Torrance and Prospect is another place that is a little off the beaten path, and they have some news – they recently were granted a full alcohol license and are now serving cocktails… Meanwhile in Torrance, Ocean Market Grill just opened and is serving po-boys, fish tacos, and seafood plates by the corner of Hawthorne and Torrance. (21209 Hawthorne, Torr)

I’ll Help You Clean Your Garage… Not by doing any actual cleaning, but by giving you a place for any old restaurant menus and memorabilia. I’m collecting material for a display about local restaurant history, and if you have any interesting menus, ads, postcards, or other items I’d be interested in knowing about it. Is that bundle in the corner of your closet your old pseudo-Victorian server uniform from Barnabey’s, or did that rusty binnacle once stand in the Windjammer? I’m interested in restaurant memorabilia from near and far, and since I’m organizing this for a nonprofit I can give you a tax receipt. You can contact me about this and with tips about openings, closings, and events at Richard@richardfoss.com… ER

