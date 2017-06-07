Manhattan Beach About Town: MBUSD names new principals, MBEF raises record $1.8 million at Wine Auction

MBUSD appoints new principals

The Manhattan Beach Unified School District announced last week that Jessica Bledsoe and Tara Grings have been selected as new vice principals at Mira Costa High School and Karina Gerger has been recommended as the new principal at Pennekamp Elementary School.

Grings fills the vacancy created by the departure of Kristin Wolberg. Bledsoe will fill the vacancy created when Gerger was recommended as the new principal of Pennekamp Elementary School.

Grings has been teaching since 2006 in both middle school and high school. She has been an English teacher, choral director, and musical theater teacher in the Los Angeles Unified and Hawthorne School Districts. She has been working with UCLA Center X working on culturally responsive teaching and schoolwide multi-cultural programs. One of her claims to fame is singing the national anthem at Dodger Stadium.

Bledsoe has been a science teacher at Mira Costa High School since 2010. She has served as department chair of that department since 2011 and led the science department’s transition to the Next Generation Science Standards. She has also been a leader on Mira Costa’s Social Emotional Wellness Committee, charged with helping students to reduce stress and lead more balanced lives at Mira Costa, and taught a highly innovative biotechnology course at Costa.

Mira Costa principal Ben Dale praised the pair.

“We are bringing in two outstanding leaders in Tara Grings and Jessica Bledsoe,” he said. “Ms. Grings has an infectious energy and enthusiasm that lifts everyone around her. Her smart and dedicated approach to leadership creates safe learning spaces for all students. Ms. Bledsoe is a student-centered leader. She has compassion for students and staff while holding them to a high standard.”

Superintendent Mike Matthews was poised to bring Gerger’s appointment before the Board of Education Wednesday night.

“Dr. Gerger brings to Pennekamp a wonderful variety of experiences in our district and a deep knowledge and passion for curriculum and instruction,” he said. “She is known for her great rapport with students, staff, and families and I couldn’t be happier about her taking on a leadership role at Pennekamp.”

The Manhattan Beach Education Foundation set a new record at its fundraiser Saturday night, netting nearly $1.8 million at the 23rd Annual Manhattan Wine Auction. More than 2,000 people attended the event, at the Manhattan Beach Country Club, which featured food from 40 local restaurants and beverages served by more than 70 wineries, breweries and distilleries. Photo by Axel Koester

