Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Ticket leads to soda-as-projectile

In an apparent case of parking rage, a suspect allegedly hurled a container of soda at a parking control officer after receiving a ticket in North Hermosa last month.

About noon on May 16, the officer was ticketing the suspect’s car, parked in the 200 block of 28th street, when the suspect approached and began to argue with the office, police said. After the officer walked away, the suspect threw a soda at the officer’s vehicle, causing damage.

It was not immediately clear whether the soda was in a plastic bottle or aluminum can.

