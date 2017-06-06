Local beach volleyball players qualify for Junior Olympics

By Randy Angel

Known for their play on the hardwood, Mira Costa sophomores Memphis Glasgow and Rochelle Scott took their volleyball skills to the sand courts of Hermosa Beach Sunday earning bronze medals at the AAU Southern Pacific District Championships.

Competing in the 16-and-under division, the Manhattan Beach duo were all smiles with their outcome where Olivia Bakos (Manhattan Beach) and Tommi Stockham (Las Vegas, Nev.) placed second and Kate Reilly (Manhattan Beach)/Tessa Van Winkle (Coto de Caza) also took home bronze medals.

“The thing that is most different between indoor volleyball and beach volleyball is the fact that you’re playing with only one other person on beach and five others in indoor, so it gives you a chance to connect with your partner and you have more responsibility on the court,” Glasgow said. “Playing on the beach is a great environment and you really have more of a chance to show off all of your skills because the ball either goes to you or your partner, giving you more touches on the ball.”

Scott feels communication is the key to the transition from indoor to the beach game.

“With only two people per team instead of six, you and your partner have to communicate and really be in sync with each other all the time,” she said. “You are always part of the play, which I love, and my goal is to play and win as many tournaments as possible this summer.”

In the Girls 18U division, Maya Harvey (Hermosa Beach) and Jayelin Lombard (Indio) were silver medalists and the team of Piper Monk-Heidrich (Manhattan Beach)/Cami Sanchez (Fountain Valley) placed third.

Local players also fared well in the Girls 12 competition with Jaylen Clark (Manhattan Beach)/Finley Rollins (San Pedro) lacing second and the teams of Charlie Fuerbringer (Hermosa Beach)/Erin Inskeep (Hermosa Beach) and Carly Greskovics (Manhattan Beach)/Drew Wright (Hermosa Beach) winning bronze medals.

In the Boys 14U division, Ben Coordt (Hermosa Beach) and Garrett Carver (Manhattan Beach) captured gold medals besting runner-up Julian Seivert (Manhattan Beach ) and Jack Kane (Playa del Rey).

Bronze medals went to the teams of Will Coppedge (Manhattan Beach)/Troy MacDonald (Manhattan Beach) and Max Gordon (Manhattan Beach)/Andrew O’Reilly (Ladera Ranch).

The AAU returns to Hermosa Beach June 23-25 when Olympic gold medalist Eric Fonoimoana runs the the 2nd Annual Queen of the Beach Invitational where 48 elite high school girls and 32 women in the college division will compete in Hermosa Beach June 24-25.

Each athlete will compete with and against every player in their pool. As they win, the girls move to the next round and get closer to being crowned the “Queen of the Beach.”

Local high school players slated to compete are Kyla Doig (Redondo), Lauren Turner (Hermosa Beach/Bishop Montgomery) and Mira Costa Mustangs Rio Frohoff, Riley Hazelrigg, Alexia Inman, Audrey Scott and Rochelle Scott.

On Thursday, July 6, AAU will host the Isidore B. Dockweiler Open at Dockweiler State Beach featuring Girls 10U, 12U, 14U, 15U, 16U, 18U divisions.

The 24th Annual AAU Jr. National Beach Volleyball Championships take place in Long Beach July 12-16 followed by the West Coast Jr. Olympic Games at Santa Monica July 18-21.

