Beach Cities Sports: Football, running, triathlon, volleyball and more

Triathlon: The 13th Annual Redondo Beach Triathlon will take place Sunday, June 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Park.. Benefitting Cheer For Children, the 1/2-mile ocean swim, 6-mile bike and 2-mile is a USAT sanctioned event and includes a non-competitive (half the distance) mini sprint for adults and kids 10 and older. Commemorative awards to the top three and top two relay teams in each division. Entry fees are $80 (sprint race 13-19 and 65 and older), $130 (sprint relay), $75 (mini sprint) and $100 (mini sprint relay). Registration available at rbtriathlon.com.

Registration is open for the Hermosa Beach Triathlon to be held Sunday, July 9. The ¼-mile swim, 10-mile bike and 3-mile run begins at 7 a.m. Entry fees are $115 for individual, $180 for relay (add $10 after June 15). For more information, visit dayatthebeachtri.com.

Pickleball: Clinics are scheduled at the new pickleball courts at Clark Field in Hermosa Beach. Clinics for seniors (50 and over) will be held Fridays, June 9 and 23. A clinic for all ages is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. Call 310-318-0280 for more information.

Beach Volleyball: Combining beach volleyball, fashion and music, the beach culture is celebrated each year at Smackfest which will take place Saturday, June 17 in Hermosa Beach. The Bill Sigler tourney is celebrating its 24th year and features costumed-themed coed 4s and Pro 4s tournaments. For more information, call 310-318-5062 or visit smackfestevents.com.

The City of Manhattan Beach will be hosting a Father’s Day Volleyball Tournament on the south side of the pier on Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Father’s and their children compete in different divisions. Entry fees are $50 for 18 and Under Divisions; $100 for four-person teams of all ages., For more information, visit citymb.info.

The CBVA will be holding Manhattan Beach Juniors tournaments for boys and girls in 18U, 16U, 14U and 12U divisions on Saturday, June 10. The following week on June 17, a Women’s Open “AVP Next,” A divisions and Men’s AA and B tournaments will take place at the Manhattan Beach Pier. For more information, visit cbva.com.

Football: The Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner program is currently looking for players for the following divisions: Mighty Mite, Junior Pee Wee and Varsity. For more information, visit eteamz.com/redondobeach or email player agent atnmoreno74@verizon.net.

Boot Camp: The City of Manhattan Beach is holding Spring Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe Charles through June. Sessions are Mon.-Wed.-Fri from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. through June 30. Cost is $220 ($242 non-residents). Evening sessions take place Mon.-Wed. From 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.through June 28. Cost is $130 ($143 non resident). For information call 310-802-5448 or email mbparksandrec@mb.info. Charles also will be holding his $1,000 One Push-Up Challenge at the Village Runner 4th of July 5K in Redondo Beach. Now in its 16th year, the Push-Up Challenge is free to enter and will start approximately at 9:15 a.m.

Running: Starting and finishing at the Manhattan Beach Pier, the Manhattan Beach 5K takes places Saturday, June 24. The 5K race ($40) begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by Kids Races ($30) at 8:20 a.m. Contact Jeff Atkinson, jeff@olympianfitness.com or mb5k.com.

Registration is ongoing for the 24h Annual Village Runner 4th of July 5K and Firecracker Dash for kids. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and features chip timing, age division awards and cash prizes to the top three overall male and female runners. All participants will receive a 4th of July Run t-shirt. All kids dash finishers receive medals. Fees are $40 for the 5K and $30 for the Firecracker Dash. Registration available online (villagerunner.com) or at Village Runner stores: 1811 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach; 1840 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst will be hosting his annual MVPCAMP.COM summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 10-14 and Session II July 31-Aug.4. Both camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. The camp is geared for all levels of play and places an emphasis on keeping the FUN in fundamentals. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application at mvpcamp.com.

Sailing: On the second Sunday of every month, Waterfront Education will be holding a Pink Power Sailing and BBQ for girls and women at South Bay Sailing, 181 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. The event runs from 12 p.m. to sunset and costs $30 for adults; $10 for kids 13 and under. For more information or to RSVP, visit waterfronteducation.org.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium in El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700.

