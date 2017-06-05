Hermosa, Manhattan, Redondo police carry torch for Special Olympics

Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey and Hermosa Beach Police Officer Elaine Hassan lead the Special Olympics Torch Run through downtown Hermosa Beach Monday afternoon.

Manhattan Beach Police Chief Eve Irvine waits with Manhattan Beach officers who will take the torch from the Hermosa Beach runners. Chief Irvine was on the disabled list, forcing her to sit out the run for the first time since she was named chief six years ago. Manhattan Beach runners were (left to right) Community Services Officer David Cardon, Motor Officer Andy Abreu, Motor Sergeant Scott Combs, Motor Officer Mike Boyes, Officer Wil Pereira, Sergeant Andrew Enriquez, Detective Taylor Klosowski, Officer Shawn Thompson and Sergeant Keith Kugley. Over 1,000 Southern California athletes will compete in basketball, bocce, golf, gymnastics and swimming. The competition will be held at California State University Long Beach Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11. For more information visit SOSC.org. Photos by Kevin Cody

