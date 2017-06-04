Hermosa Beach Police’s electric motorcycle faster than a fleeing Corvette

Hermosa Beach motorcycle officer David Elliott and Sgt. Landon Phillips are joined by the Texting Avenger at the Police Safety Fair on Saturday, at the Community Center. The Texting Avenger, who declined to disclose his real name, created his character after twice being hit on his motorcycle by texting automobile drivers. At the fair, the officers inspected car safety seats and reminded kids that it is illegal and dangerous to skate or bicycle without a helmet. Texting drivers and young skateboarders and bicyclists won’t hear officers, riding the department’s new Zero electric motorcycle (at right), coming up behind them. The Zero accelerates from zero to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds, which is faster than a Corvette. Sgt. Phillips said the electric bike, because it quiet and doesn’t pollute, is ideal for patrolling crowded areas, such as Pier Plaza and The Strand. The price of the electric bike is comparable to the department’s gasoline power Hondas, Sgt. Phillips said. ER

