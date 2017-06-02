South Bay Boardriders present Big Wave Challenge awards at Hermosa Beach Theater

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club’s annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Following a video of the 2016-17 winter surf by Greg Browning, nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. The award went to Meistrell for a 25-foot wall he dropped into at the Redondo Breakwater on January 24. Also recognized were nominees for the Hard Charger Award, which is presented to a big wave rider under 18. The nominees were Billy Atkinson, Cody Purcell, Nathaniel Harris and Chad Parks. The Hard Charger award was presented to Atkinson for a Breakwater bomb he caught the same day Meistrell caught his award winning wave.

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

