South Bay Community Calendar 6-1-17

Thursday, June 1

There’s a party going on

Big cheers to 7 years! South Bay residents ages 50+, are invited to the Hermosa Five-O Open House and Anniversary Celebration. Free. Giveaways, light refreshments, photobooth and card readings. Bingo and musical entertainment. 4 – 7 p.m. Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center, 7120 Pier Avenue. For more information call Community Resources at (310) 318-0280.

Friday, June 2

In the name of fashion

El Camino College’s 35th annual Student Fashion Show in Marsee Auditorium. “SOL,” will feature student designs modeled by ECC students, friends and family. Proceeds benefit next year’s fashion show and for a scholarship to be awarded to an area high school student. 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 presale and $12 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office, open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. For more information, contact Vera Ashley at vbruce@elcamino.edu or (310) 660-3593, ext. 3346.

Beach Water Monitoring

Meet Dr. Stephen Weisberg, Executive Director of the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project Authority, at the Discovery Lecture Series presented by AltaSea and Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. This is a free lecture held in the John M. Olguin Auditorium. Space is limited. Call (310) 548-7562 to reserve your seat or RSVP to: lecture@cmaqua.org. 7 – 9 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Saturday, June 3

Armed Forces Retirees

A multitude of exhibitors and guest speakers will provide expert knowledge of your benefits as retired U.S. military personnel. There will also be prize drawings, live music and a BBQ next to the LAAFB Commissary. 8 a.m. – noon. Gordon Conference Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, 200 N. Douglas Street, El Segundo. For information call (310) 653-5144/5142 or rao.laafb@gmail.com.

Get certified

MB CERT Association (Community Emergency Response Team) and Beach Cities Health District present First Aid, CPR/AED Training, with 2 year certificate. No charge to employees and residents to Manhattan, Hermosa, and Redondo Beach. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. You must pre-enroll to be assured a seat in class. Email Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com with full name, phone, email and home address.

Books for sale

Manhattan Beach Friends of the Library used book sale. Children’s, teen’s, art, cooking, history, biography, garden and more. 50 cents and up. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave. For questions call (424) 241-0532 or email MBFOL90266@gmail.com.

FISHtivities

Join Sea Lab for a day filled with shark activities, games, and crafts. The Sea Lab will be celebrating Shark Week with Fishtivities 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $5 per person. The Sea Lab, 1021 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach. Contact Rebecca Fent with any questions, rfent@lacorps.org, (310) 318-7458.

Invest for your future

Are you unsure if you are getting the most out of your IRA? Palos Verdes Library District presents Savvy IRA Planning. 10 a.m. This class will provide an overview of IRA characteristics, how to maximize withdrawals by minimizing taxes, and avoid costly errors. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates. Contact Mary Cohen at mcohen@pvld.org or (310) 921-7519.

Hermosa Beach Safety Fair

Fun and informative event will include various safety demonstrations, free child safety seat inspections, games, BCHD AdventurePlex, free food, earthquake simulator, prizes, face painting, balloon art, free child ID kits, and much more. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by appointment. These spaces are filling up fast so please use the following link to make your reservation. SignUpGenius.com/go/20F0D44AFA628A5FD0-hermosa. For more information contact Georgia Moe at gmoe@hermosapolice.org. Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Sunday, June 4

Pool party

Shade Redondo Beach Aqua Pool Party every summer Sunday from 1 – 7 p.m. DJ, hand-crafted cocktails, food specials and good times. $20 cover charge. For cabana and bottle service reservations call (310) 430-3974 or visit Rb.shadehotel.com.

MAC’s meet

Greater South Bay PC Users Group general meeting. 7 p.m. Torrance Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. Open to the public. Call (310) 373-3989 for more information.

Monday, June 5

Birding

The South Bay Bird Society monthly meeting from 7 – 9 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Hermosa Beach, 2515 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. The meeting will highlight members’ “dusty birds” (cockatoos, cockatiels, and African Greys). Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact President Janet Ragonesi at (310) 376-5954 or ragonesi@att.net.

Tuesday, June 6

10 steps to break proof bones

South Bay Osteoporosis Support Group Bi-Monthly with special guest speaker Dr. Olga Calof, M.D. 3 – 4:30 p.m. Little Company of Mary Hospital, Del Webb Health Education Center, 4101 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Free and open to the public. For information and reservations ( due to limited seating), please call Carol, (310) 329-9313. If no answer, leave a message. Spell last name and leave a telephone number in case of a waiting list and a need to call back.

The Amazing Dave

South Bay Galleria Kids Club Magic Show with the Amazing Dave. Mind-blowing magic, disappearing pizza, floating children and wackiness beyond compare. 6 p.m. South Bay Galleria Food Court, Level 3, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 371-7546 for questions or visit southbaygalleria.com/events/ for more info and future events.

Night hike

Join Sierra Club Los Angeles for an easy conditioning hike on flat/hilly streets to explore fauna and terrain in San Pedro. Leaves at 6:30 p.m. from 8th and Averill. Wear lug sole boots, bring red lens flashlight and 1 liter of water. No dogs. Rain cancels. For questions contact Kevin Schlunegger at (619) 804-6616 or email kevin.schlune@gmail.com. angeles.sierraclub.org/activities.

Wednesday, June 7

Toddler storytime

Come join the Toddler Storytime at the Hermosa Beach Library. Stories, rhymes, and songs especially for toddlers, ages 18 months – 3 years. Early birds meet at 10:30 a.m. and Late Birds at 11:30 a.m. 550 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 379-8475 or visit colapublib.org.

The power of the mind

Take 30 minutes to downshift and practice mindfulness techniques at Beach Cities Health District from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The sessions will be led by trained BCHD staff. No prior experience with meditation or mindfulness required. Free. 514 N. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, in the Redondo Room, lower level. bchd.org/mindfulness.

What’s cooking

Join chefs Peggy and Megan Curry from Curry Girls Kitchen at Whole Foods Market Plaza El Segundo for a Paleo Cooking class. Learn how to make healthy Buddha Bowls using seasonal vegetables. Free. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. 760 South Sepulveda Blvd. Register at eventbrite.com/e/curry-girls-cooking-class-tickets-34696975588. ER

