South Bay arts calendar from June 1 to 7

Thursday, June 1

Memorable dance steps

The spring choreography showcase “Second Take,” presented by El Camino College dance and choreography students, takes place at 1 and 7 p.m. in the Campus Theatre, on the school grounds at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The works were inspired by dance sequences from such films as “West Side Story,” “Chicago,” “The Black Swan,” “Pina,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Directed by Liz Hoefner Adamis, Jessica Kondrath, and Kanisha Bennett.” Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Brush and shutter

“Burma: An Enchanted Spirit” is a collaboration between photographer David Heath and painter Michael Cinnamond, the latter recreating on canvas the images Heath brought back from overseas. The show goes on view today (Thursday) at the Malaga Cove Art Gallery in Palos Verdes Estates: At 5:30 Heath and Cinnamond will discuss how they worked together. A formal reception takes place on June 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. The show is up through the end of June. Call Ketzie Diaz at (310) 377-9584 ext. 230 or go to pvld.org.

Let’s have a closer look

Destination: Art is turning over their gallery to the Associate Artists for their show, which is now up through June 30. Hours, Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Located at 1815 – 213th St., Torrance. (310) 742-3192.

Friday, June 2

When hemispheres collide

“California Brushed by Brazil,” which means it’s new and recent painting by Drica Lobo, has a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Frame & Art Department, 950 Aviation Blvd., Unit D, Hermosa Beach. Private art show with a 15-minute artist talk. (310) 541-2479 or RSVP at sayhello@dricalobo.com.

Bask in their breeze

Calico Winds, a quintet with Rachel Berry (French horn), Kathryn Nevin (clarinet), Theresa Treuenfels (bassoon), Ted Sugata (oboe), and Eileen Holt (flute), performs at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. Reception follows. (310) 316-5574.

“You haven’t changed a bit!”

The El Camino College Chorale presents “Reunited and it Feels So Good!” at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The reunion concert celebrates professor Joanna Medawar Nachef’s 20th year as director of choral activities at the school, and her past students are invited to join in. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

It Takes a Village

That’s the title of CA 101’s sixth annual exhibition, opening with a reception from 5 to 10 p.m. at 219 Avenue I, Redondo Beach. Free. Through June 11. See story, this issue or go to friendsredondobeacharts.org.

Do I hear a song?

Fred Astaire and Eleanor Powell dance their way through “Broadway Melody of 1940,” an MGM musical with great tunes by Cole Porter. It screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Saturday, June 3

Island humor

April’s Fools Comedy Improv presents “Pineapple Foolishness!” at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Directed by Valerie Gorsuch and Sandy Marchese, this is comedy improv with a Hawaiian theme. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 318-1705 or go to AprilsFoolsImprov.com.

He did it; you can too

Author Christopher Lynch talks about his passion for writing when the Writers Group meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the second floor Conference Room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 option 5, or go to redondo.org/library.

It’s come down to this

The El Camino College Symphony Orchestra presents its Spring Show, a.k.a. its year-end performance, at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Directed by Dane Teter, the group will play works by Mozart, Handel, Wagner, and others, with soloists Avery Jett (French horn), baritone Berkley Kielhack, Jasmine Leong (piano), and Sarah Yun (organ). Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Dancing their hearts out

South Bay Ballet presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Storybook,” an imaginative ballet from co-artistic directors Diane Lauridsen and Elijah S. Pressman, at 2 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Sunday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $24. Call (310) 781-7171.

Neigh-sayers

Elizabeth Letts discusses “The Perfect Horse,” her book about the American soldiers of the Second Cavalry who went on a daring mission during WWII to save the Lipizzaner stallions from the Nazis, who wanted to create a “master race” of war animals. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the second floor meeting room of the Redondo Beach Public Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free. Light refreshments. (310) 318-0675, option 5, or go to redondo.org/library.

What’s the use of feeling blue

The American Legion Post 184 presents “Blues Night at the Legion” at 9 p.m. with local band Blues Alive. Support the Legion, its Vet programs, and local artists while having a great time. Where? 412 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Free. For question call the club at (310) 316-4520 or visit post184.com for future events.

She works with fiber and fabrics

Local mixed-media artist Deborah Weir discusses her work in “Elemental” at 3 p.m. in Branch Gallery, 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Her works are built slowly, with thread, floss, fabric, etc., and other materials. The show is up through June 16. Call (310) 395-3880 or go to thebranchgallery.com.

Take your pick

The Grand Annex has three shows this month: Tonight, June 3, it’s Dave Widow & the Line-Up, featuring Bernie Pearl, playing R&B, funk, soul, and rock; Mouths of Babes perform on June 10. They’re a modern folk power duo that have shared stages with the Indigo Girls and Dar Williams; The Gray Caballeros play on June 25. They’re a San Pedro-based classic rock band. All events start at 8 p.m. in the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro, with tickets from $20 to $35. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Sunday, June 4

All come together

The El Camino College Chorale, Concert Choir, and Mixed Chorus perform John Rutter’s choral/orchestral work “Magnificat” at 7 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, located on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Joanna Medawar Nachef conducts, accompanied by pianist Kenner Bailey. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

His town is your town

A guide bus tour of Louis Zamperini’s old haunts begins with a check-in at 9:30 a.m. at the Torrance Historical Society and Museum, 1345 Post Ave., Old Torrance. At 9:45 is the installation of new Torrance Historical Society Officers, and then the bus fires up at 10 for the tour itself. The local hero would have been 100 this year. Dress casual, some walking will be necessary. Seating limited. Cost, $20 members and $25 non-members, includes continental breakfast at the museum, water and snacks on the bus, and a gift at the end of the tour. (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

Monday, June 5

Know your neighbors

{Pages} presents novelist Shari Lapena, author of the suspenseful “The Couple Next Door,” at 7 p.m. in the Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. RSVPs encouraged. The library’s number is (310) 545-8595, but it’s best to call Pages at (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Tuesday, June 6

A city that’s sinking

Artful Days, a series of art talks by Mary Drobny, takes place from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The topic this month is “Venetian Artists of the Renaissance and After.” Free. (310) 618-2376 or go to TorranceCA.gov.

Wednesday, June 7

No room for improvement

Kevin Click performs songs from his new CD, “Can’t Make a Better Me,” at 7:15 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. He and his band play soulful, Southern American music. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171, or to learn more go to kevinclick.com. ER

