Park Like a Local in Manhattan Beach Episode 1, North End

Ride along with Steve Napolitano to discover some local secrets and rules about parking in Manhattan Beach. In this episode they cover the North end of the city. Parking lots include: El Porto, the lot on the corner of Rosecrans and Highland and the lot located near the lifeguard training center on 26th street. The video was produced by Civic Couch.

