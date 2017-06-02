About Town in Hermosa Beach

Fiesta celebrates Memorial Day

Fiesta Hermosa kicked off this weekend with a Memorial Day celebration on Saturday morning. After remarks from Mayor pro tem Jeff Duclos and Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, Kim MacMullan, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, invited active duty service members to the stage. Above, MacMullan with Lt. Christopher Morett and Command Senior Chief Joseph Zrelak, of U.S. Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach, and Major Scott Austin of the Los Angeles District of the Army Corps of Engineers, listen to a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Senior Center Celebration

The Hermosa 5-0 Senior Activity Center will host an open house and seventh anniversary party this Thursday. It will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Center, and will include a meet-and-greet, photobooth, live music, and refreshments.

Hermosa 5-0 is an organization geared toward engaging older adults in the community. It hosts a variety of exercise and general interest courses in the Community Center that are open to anyone over 50, including non-residents.

Community Safety Fair

The Hermosa Beach Police Department will host the annual Community Safety Fair this Saturday. The fair will take place on the grass outside the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature a demonstration of the department’s K-9 unit and proper car-seat installation checks. There will be an earthquake simulator, a puppet show from the Red Cross, and other children’s events.

