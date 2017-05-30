Gambling – One Of The Top Mobile Activities In 2017

Probably no other industry has been changed so much as gambling by the advancement of technology. Just think about it: we’ve gone from brick-and-mortar institutions and gambling hubs such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City, to being able to spin the mobile slot reels from our laptop while sat in our living room. Better yet, for more than ten years, approximately when the mobile phone revolution of smartphones started happening, people have been able to gamble on the go. Wherever they had a tablet or a smartphone available to them with

Better yet, for more than ten years, approximately when the mobile phone revolution of smartphones started happening, people have been able to gamble on the go. Wherever they had a tablet or a smartphone available to them with internet connection, masses of people have turned to mobile gambling as a form of entertainment, but also a way to make real cash while they were sitting around waiting for the bus. Exciting!

Is Vegas Doomed?

It’s a fact that online and mobile gambling has ballooned when it comes to growth. Having started out with just a few sites that were available for people to play real money casino games, there are dozens of thousands of legal and licenced online gambling operators right now. What’s more, most of those sites have recognized that a huge proportion of their traffic comes from mobile device users, so they’ve adapted their sites to be as responsive and convenient to use on tablets and smartphones as possible.

It has taken a mere decade for the more traditional forms of gambling at offline establishments to get pushed out, only to be favoured by online escapades in the real money gambling world. And that’s a global trend that’s reached into as many countries as one can imagine. From sports betting, to mobile slots, and even the more traditional table games such as roulette and blackjack, people don’t have to plan and wait for that one special weekend over at Vegas to get their gambling hit in them.

That said, offline gambling meccas such as Vegas and Atlantic City have nothing to worry about. It still remains a pilgrimage for many people to spend their time and money at these cities, and to gamble at the countless epic casinos there. Especially in America, it is a certain coming-of-age-rite to be able to sit at a slot machine or a roulette table in Vegas and post about it on social media – no mobile gambling revolution will ever take that cultural tradition away.

Convenience And Speed

However, when it comes to day to day entertainment, no one in their right mind would dare to ignore the benefits that mobile gambling providers. No longer does one have to call to their bookies to make a bet or even go into a shop if they simply don’t feel like it.

Convenience and speed are the primary drivers of growth of this market, and there is no denying that the excitement of being able to gamble wherever you and your connected mobile device are is overwhelming. These days, tablets and smartphones pack a punch when it comes to computing power and their audiovisual prowess, so it’s no wonder that more and more online casinos create dedicated apps that people can download.

These sit on your home screen and make it even simpler to fire up your favourite casino and games. The alternative isn’t so hard either: opening up your browser and logging in to your casino account, especially if you save your login details, is as easy as pie. From there on, the only thing you must worry about is funding your casino account so that you can play real money games.

Cue mobile friendly depositing. As the experts of mobile phone billing Android Slots highlight, a huge part of the successful growth of the mobile gambling industry has been the mobile payment industry. More specifically, adding funds to a casino account is possible via sms billing, which means you simply send a text message to confirm a deposit and the amount you wish to deposit is then added to your monthly phone bill.

The Endless Possibilities Of Smartphones

Considering the relatively brief history of mobile gambling, it’s incredible how far it’s come. From not existing at all at the turn of the century to being a fully-fledged and dynamic industry, mobile gambling is set to grow and grow. With the technological advancements, the opportunities are literally endless when it comes to smartphone gambling.

For example, some online and mobile casinos are venturing into virtual reality with the rest of the entertainment industry, which is very exciting. People, who own headsets such as the Oculus Rift, are able to log into their favourite mobile casino and spin the slot reels in a virtual environment.

Of course, people won’t be carrying around their virtual headsets with them everywhere, but this just goes to show how dynamic the industry is. Perhaps the future brings much smaller virtual reality headsets and mobile gambling can flourish even further, but there’s no denying that gambling is quickly becoming one of the top activities that people spend time on when they’re on their mobiles.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.