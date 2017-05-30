Gambling – One Of The Top Mobile Activities In 2017

- Home
Meistrell’s Redondo Breakwater bomb earns him South Bay Boardriders Big Wave Challenge Award
“The best part of the ride was the view when I looked up.” -- Tracey Meistrell describing the 25-foot wave that earned him the 2017 Big Wave Challenge Award.…
Landing Zone Carol: A Memorial Day memory
Landing Zone (LZ) Carol was like Gilligan’s Island. Our days were spent perfecting our tans and telling headquarters we were winning the hearts and minds of local villagers. LZ was on the tip of a peninsula that jutted out 500 yards into Dam Trao Lake. It was 300 miles north of Saigon and light years away from what most grunts were enduring.…
Hermosa Beach Police Beat
Furniture taken Two women drove off with patio furniture taken from a home on…
Frank Hallstein, Sr. was long Hermosa Beach locksmith
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, rugby, running, volleyball and more
Rugby: Mira Costa rugby players were honored recently being named to the Los Angeles…
Mira Costa advances to CIF-SS Division 2 baseball quarterfinals
By Randy Angel Third baseman Matthew Beserra used his bat and his head to…
Track and Field athletes advance to CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet
by Randy Angel Bay League pole vaulters continued their impressive seasons with two boys…
Wind, big surf challenge SBBC/ Spyder Kings, Queens of Beach
by Morgan Sliff The end of season, South Bay Boardriders “King of the Beach”…
Jimmy Miller Surf N Turf is unique surfing and volleyball competition
The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world’s only surf and volleyball contest.…
Message Inn A Bottle – Pioneer Italian restaurant changes hands
by Richard Foss When Silvio Petoletti talks about the early days of the Bottle…
South Bay Dining News: Two Guns Kitchen opens in El Segundo, Brewport brunches, Samosa House is coming, Rob Rubens Distillery celebrates a year, and more…
by Richard Foss A Town So Hot, Parts Of It Spout Flames… And you…
Tiny experiment, big success [restaurant review]
If you ask most people to imagine a lab, the ones who don’t think…
Rajiv Joseph’s “Archduke” – plotting murder at the Taper
Tubercular Bells: “Archduke” at the Taper (a review) by Bondo Wyszpolski The Japanese novelist…
Tattoos, low-lows, girls with guns… at El Cuervo Gallery!
Streetwise Grit and Glamour El Cuervo Gallery spotlights the work of Travis Haight and…
South Bay arts calendar for May 25 to 31
Thursday, May 25 Say your piece The monthly open mic series at the Manhattan…
Letters to the Editor 5-25-17
Letters to the Editor 5-18-17
Letters to the Editor 5-11-17
Council rises to the challenge Dear ER: Kudos to the Manhattan Beach City Council…
