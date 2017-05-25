South Bay Community Calendar 5-25-17

Thursday, May 25

Don’t blow a gasket

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center free blood pressure screening for seniors on a walk-in basis. Every 2nd and 4th Thursdays. 9 – 10 a.m. Perry Park Senior Center, 2308 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 318-0650.

Emerging artists

The Manhattan Beach Art Center (MBAC) presents LIVE, a free series of Thursday night community-building activities designed to enhance artistic skills and develop presentation confidence in local artists. No experience? No problem. Open mic is open to everyone ages 16 and up, beginners and old timers alike. Last Thursday of the month, 5 – 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. This event is free ( $12 donation for Costume Figure Drawing models suggested). Refreshments provided. For more information, contact the Art Center (310) 802-5440.

Friday, May 26

Friday fun day

Crochet, knitting, hand sewing, sewing machine, embroidery, doll making, and jewelry making art classes. Kids will learn basic and intermediate skill in each class. Class projects will be to make hats and dolls to donate for yes4arts holiday gift baskets. Classes and material are free. Donations graciously accepted. Welcoming adults and kids starting 7+. Every Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. Walteria Park Recreational Building, 3855 W. 242nd Street, Torrance. For more information and to register: email: info@yes4arts.org. Leave a message: (310) 686-7325.

Saturday, May 27

Fiesta Hermosa

Fiesta Hermosa kicks off the summer. Arts and crafts, delicious food, beer garden, live entertainment and tons of people watching. Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Downtown Hermosa Beach. For entertainment line-up and parking information, visit fiestahermosa.net.

Miles of smiles

Practicing happiness begins with attitude and habit. Emotional CPR is one way to change your attitude, learn new habits, and find your own joyful living. Sponsored by the Palos Verdes LIbrary District, this program is free and open to the public. Presented in both Chinese and English. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-9584 or visit pvld.org.

Spring plant sale

Native plant sale at White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 12 – 2 p.m. Plants sold on first-come, first-serve basis. For more information call (310) 541-7613. Pvplc.org.

Tweets

A presentation on local birds and the sounds they make. Free. 12 p.m. White Point Nature Education Center & Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. RSVP to: pvplc.org: Events & Activities/Whitepoint Presentations or call (310) 541-7613. Pvplc.org.

The grunions are running

Celebrate the with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium at the “Grunion Fish-tival. Wear an aluminum hat to greet the grunion and shield yourself from the cosmic rays of the moon. Fun prizes will be awarded for the top grunion-themed hats. 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For additional information, or to receive a calendar of other events, please call (310) 548-7562 or visit our website at cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Sunday, May 28

Postcards from the edge

The Torrance South-Bay Postcard Collectors Club monthly meeting from 1 – 4 p.m. Torrance Municipal Airport, Zamperini Field, Terminal Building, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. Bring your favorite postcards to share. Everyone is welcome. Meetings are free. For further information, please contact our club VP Marie Calleja (310) 607-9792 or visit our website tsbpcc.org.

Mudflat

Step out into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park Naturalists as they help uncover the world of mud and water that is our local wetland. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., giving ample time to learn more about the local native plants and animals, including birds, fish, crabs, worms and more. Bring your binoculars, camera, sketch pad, journal or just your curiosity. For reservations, further information, or to receive a calendar of events, please call (310) 548-7562 or visit our website at cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Monday, May 29

In honor of our Service Men and Women

The Veterans Memorial Task Force, City of Redondo Beach Memorial Day Ceremony. Service will be followed by a BBQ picnic open to the public and sponsored by the Redondo Beach Elks. BBQ is free to all Veterans and members of the military services, Fire personnel and Police Officers. A $5 donation is requested for other attendees. 1 p.m. 300 The Esplanade, Redondo Beach. RBVeteransmemorial.com.

15th Annual Surf Stomp

Suzy’s has been the host of the venue for SBSS for all 15 years of it’s existence. Family friendly. Great food, prizes and an afternoon/evening of very fun music. 2 p.m. $5 cover gets you in to see eight great bands keeping the surf music tradition alive. 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach.

Tuesday, May 30

Get your fit on

In celebration of National Senior Health & Fitness Day, Beach Cities Health District Center for Health & Fitness (CHF) invites Beach Cities residents to participate in the nation’s largest health event for older adults. From May 30 – June 2, community members are encouraged to take action towards maintaining and improving their health. CHF will be offering free classes (group exercise, yoga and mat Pilates), health assessments and screenings and educational lectures. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Gym hours are Mon. – Thurs. 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri. 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat. – Sun. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Free. Register at the Center for Health and Fitness front desk or call (310) 374-3426, x147. For more information and to view a complete schedule of events, visit beachcitiesgym.org.

Wednesday, May 31

Toddler Storytime

Come join the Early Birds or Late Birds Storytime at the Hermosa Beach Library. Stories, rhymes, and songs especially for toddlers, ages 18 months – 3 years. Both birds meet at 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 550 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 379-8475 or visit colapublib.org.

Stroke awareness

Join Long Beach Memorial and the Roxanna Todd Hodges Foundation for a free seminar on stroke awareness and prevention. Take home helpful tips on prevention, signs and symptoms. Free carotid artery, cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure screenings. To register, visit RTHFoundation.org or call (888) 794-9466. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Long Beach Petroleum Club, Terrace Room, 3636 Linden Avenue, Long Beach.

Mackers

Mac users monthly group meeting. All Mac/IPad/iPhone users and potential users are welcome. 6:30 p.m. Lomita VFW Hall, 1865 Lomita Blvd., Lomita. Free. Visit the website sbamug.com for more info, or call (310) 644-3315.

A waterman’s tale

Jonathan White, surfer, sailor, and marine conservationist will give a slide presentation and short reading from his acclaimed book, “Tides the Science and Spirit of the Ocean,” at the Manhattan Beach Library. He will answer questions, tell stories, and sign books after the reading. Admission is free. 7 – 8:30 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.