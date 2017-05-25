Advertisement
Track and Field athletes advance to CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet

Redondo pole vaulter Tate Curran has his sights set on a CIF State title while improving his personal best mark of 17 feet, 3 inches. Photo by Ray Vidal

by Randy Angel

Bay League pole vaulters continued their impressive seasons with two boys emerging as title holders at the CIF-Southern Section championships held Saturday at Cerritos College.

Redondo’s Tate Curran easily won the Division 1 boys pole vault championship with a mark of 16 feet, 7 inches and Mira Costa’s Dane Thomasson set a personal record of 15 feet to claim the Division 2 championship.

Both athletes advance to the CIF-SS Masters Meet to be held Friday at Arcadia High School. Qualifiers will compete in the State Meet on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3 at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Peninsula’s Jacqueline Ahrens captured the girls Division 1 title clearing the bar at 12-3. Redondo’s Kaitlin Heri placed third in the Division 1 girls pole vault with a mark of 11-9 and Mira Costa’s Brigette Grau equaled the mark to place third in Division 2.

Peninsula’s Olayinka Braimah won the Division 1 long jump with a mark of 18-3 inches. Redondo’s Akaylah Hill finished third and also qualified for Masters with a jump of 17-4 1/2.

Mira Costa hurdler Shante Robinson placed second in both the 100 hurdles (14.55) and 300 hurdles (42.78) and also anchored the Mustang’s 4×100 relay team, which took third (48.06).

Mira Costa will have two representatives in the Masters 3,200 races. Racing in Division 2, Elizabeth Chittenden qualified after placing second (10:41.76) and Caleb Llorin finished second in the boys race (9:20.75).

Kennedy Williams of Redondo qualified in Division 1 with a third-place finish in the girls 100 (11.97).

Palos Verdes senior Camille Hines finished second in the girls 800 with a time of 2:15.45 and Sea King teammate Ian Irish of PV was runner-up in the boys 800 with a time of 1:55.28.

