Tattoos, low-lows, girls with guns… at El Cuervo Gallery!

Streetwise Grit and Glamour

El Cuervo Gallery spotlights the work of Travis Haight and Memo Ortega

by Bondo Wyszpolski

The photographs of Travis Haight and Memo Ortega take us to another part of town before dunking us into a lifestyle or culture with which we may be unfamiliar. But even if we’re at home with their subject matter, the sheer artistry of their work will lead us to experience it in ways entirely different. Haight and Ortega are the featured artists in “Made in Kalifornia,” opening with a reception at 6 p.m. on Saturday at El Cuervo Gallery.

The El Segundo venue, co-founded by illustrator Ralph Villalobos and Mark Waldman, opened last June, but Waldman had already earned a reputation as the former owner of Gasoline. As a graphic artist, Villalobos sports credentials (a bachelor’s in animation and media arts plus a master’s in illustration, for example) that complement Waldman’s. In other words, by all appearances they’re a perfect fit.

Now, as for Haight and Ortega, who are they, how did they come to their art, and what are they trying to express with their cameras? As Waldman summarizes it, “Travis’ and Memo’s work captures the perfect blend of streetwise grit and glamour – everything that is SoCal.” But let’s find out a little more.

On Main but out of the mainstream

Travis Haight’s overall focus is on vintage Americana pin-up style, but the story dates back to around 1992 and the pre-digital era when he was shooting and developing film in a darkroom. After earning degrees from Arizona State University and the Art Institute of Phoenix he began his career as a freelance commercial and fine art photographer. That was in 2004, and since then his work has appeared in newspapers and magazines as well as in books and on websites here and abroad.

Although he’s now based in Los Angeles, Haight is in demand across the country. There’s no end in sight, and that’s a good thing.

“Made in Kalifornia” highlights about 25 prints each from Haight and Ortega, in color and also in black and white. In Haight’s own words, “I wanted this collection of work for El Cuervo to show my range of interests and subjects, yet (have it) remain cohesive in the way I present and see things through my lens. I like the dichotomy of the beautiful and the ugly, sometimes represented alone, but often juxtaposed together.”

Guillermo “Memo” Ortega was born and raised in Mexico City, and has been living in California for 17 years. He says he finds his inspiration in the state’s various cultures, and in how these cultures express themselves by way of their tattoos, their cars, their murals, and their music.

His goal, he says, is to show his audience a different point of view of a familiar subject. As for a specific style, he’s not so sure he has one that stands out from the others, “because I work with different colors, textures, scenes,” etc., and this accounts for the variety of his images.

For the most part, Ortega turns his lens on lowrider culture, but even so every day brings something new, he says, “a new car, a new club, a new mural, a new color. I’m passionate about the lifestyle; for me a lowrider is art on wheels, and I still love the moment, that second before I take the picture.”

A few of Ortega’s pictures, such as “Drive By G,” have been reproduced as tattoos, reproduced on cars, on walls, and on T-shirts. His photographs of young women are often provocative in that they seem strong and independent and yet alluring and feminine at the same time.

Apart from capturing or documenting Chicano or Mexican-American culture, Ortega explores other themes, such as hip hop, and has collaborated with artists like Kurupt, GhostFace and Psycho Realm.

As for “Drive By,” which seems to be one of his most popular images, Ortega explains that “This picture in particular is hard for me give a meaning.” Basically, it “was a fun day to shoot with guns and girls and low-lows (those cars that ride low to the ground), the perfect mix.” He adds that the image is meant to empower women, to show that the girls can do what the guys do. However, he does note that it may be a controversial image (four banditas with pistols, to put it mildly). “Maybe it’s the wrong subject, because I’m against ‘drive-by,’ but sometimes that’s the only way people will see the problem or solution.”

Ortega then mentions two other photographs that are in the show. “Hasta La Muerte” represents a mother’s unconditional love, and despite the Day of the Dead aesthetic he feels that the underlying theme of this image transcends all cultures. It certainly is a compelling shot.

Then there is “La Virgen,” which in Ortega’s words “represents the 2017 mujer latina,” women who respect their parents and their religion, and yet aren’t afraid to display their sexuality.

Are his pictures planned out? Ortega says never, that he just goes with the flow or the moment, leaving the result to inspiration and spontaneity.

Both photographers have an observant eye, and the images they’ve captured, and preserved, are a sight to behold.

Made in Kalifornia: The Photography of Travis Haight and Memo Ortega is sponsored by Sapporo, Streetlow Magazine, and Camp Out Magazine. El Cuervo’s regular line-up of underground artists, Damian Fulton, Sara Ray, Krk Ryden, Mark Waldman, and REV, will also exhibit at the show. It opens with a reception on Saturday at 6 p.m. El Cuervo Gallery is located at 417 Main St., El Segundo. Through June. (310) 335-9928. For more information on Haight and Ortega, go to travishaightphotography.com and memoortega.com. ER

