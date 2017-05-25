South Bay arts calendar for May 25 to 31

Thursday, May 25

Say your piece

The monthly open mic series at the Manhattan Beach Art Center takes place this evening with signups and networking from 5 to 5:50 and then the open mic itself from 6 to 8 p.m. You need to be 16 or over, and you are asked to refrain from promoting businesses, proselytizing, practicing your hate speech, and (sorry, this attention-getter isn’t allowed either) displaying nudity. Free. Where? 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 802-5440 or email infombac@citymb.info.

Friday, May 26

Doors are opening

The Pacific Coast Gallery, located at 205 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, is now open for business, featuring large-format, limited edition landscape photographs and flows by photographer Matthew Welch (flows are hundreds or thousands of shots taken from the same vantage point over weeks or months, then 12 or so are juxtaposed together). Open seven days a week. Also available for purchase online at pacificcoast.gallery.

Take it away, maestro!

The Beach Cities Symphony performs its last free concert of its 67th season at 8:15 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tonight’s event features the 2017 winners of the Artists of the Future Concerto Competition, conducted by Barry Brisk. Also being performed, “Bacchus Illatus” by Fernandez and the “Nabucco” overture by Verdi. Free. Pre-concert lecture at 7:30 p.m. Onsite parking is $3. Call (310) 379-9725 or go to BeachCitiesSymphony.org.

When grandpa was young

The Old Town Music Hall presents its “Vintage Cartoon Festival” at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the theater at 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Featured will be naughty bawdy musicals and pre-code cartoons hosted by animation historian Jerry Beck, including Spicy Betty Boop, Flip the Frog, Oswald Rabbit, and more. Beck will introduce each piece. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors.

Jazz legend honored

The El Camino College Concert Jazz Band salutes jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald (they call her “the Queen of Jazz,” you know) at 8 p.m. in the school’s Campus Theatre, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Guest artists include Anne Farnsworth, Anthony Moreno, Pat Thomas, and the student vocal jazz ensemble En Harmony. Come early, at 7 p.m., to hear faculty member Farnsworth presenting insights into Fitzgerald’s life and influences on the art of vocal jazz. Alan Chan directs. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Saturday, May 27

Medicine man

Dr. Funk’s Mind Body & Soul Band performs from 3 to 6 p.m. on the main stage during Fiesta Hermosa, right there in the downtown heart of the city. The group’s name clues us in as to what we can expect, musically. They’re led by the dynamic Rhythmm Epkins. Call (310) 376-0951 or go to fiestahermosa.net. For more on the band, go to mindbodysoulband.com.

Panoramic

“A New View,” featuring the work of artist Susan Soffer Cohn, Nancy Comaford, and Parrish Nelson Hirasaki, has its opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula #159, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Looking ahead, Cohn and Comaford discuss their work on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibition is up through June 25. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Sunday, May 28

Paddle out for this one

The 15th annual Surf Stomp features eight waterbased bands performing from 2 p.m. at Suzy’s, 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach: The Surf Rockets, The Zip Guns, Surfer Rex, Chum, The New Shockwaves, the Glasgow Tiki Shakers, The Black Lagoon, and The Riptides. Cover, $5.

A delicate art

The South Bay Watercolor Society has a show opening with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lexus Service Center, 24777 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. The first place winner was Eve Pericich. Through June 30.

The fantasy worlds of ballet

Palos Verdes Ballet celebrates its 37th anniversary with a performance of “Coppélia” (starring Samantha Liu) and “Les Sylphides” (starring May Kawashima) at 5 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Cristhian Lazo guests as the Poet. For tickets call (310) 544-0403 x 221 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

A walk on the wild side?

The Torrance Historical Society is conducting a walking tour of Old Torrance, which begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Torrance Historical Museum, 1345 Post Avenue. The approximately hour and a half walk covers about eight blocks. Free. Maybe you can find out why they didn’t save any of the theaters. More at TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

Monday, May 29

Many never returned

A memorial service on this Memorial Day takes place at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Plaza on the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Maple Ave., Torrance. Includes a reading of the 146 names on the wall, which spans casualties from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan. (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

Wednesday, May 31

The restless, moody sea

Jonathan White, surfer, sailor, and marine conservationist, gives a slide presentation and short reading from his acclaimed book, “Tides: the Science and Spirit of the Ocean,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. He will answer questions, tell stories, and sign books after the reading. Admission is free. (310) 545-8595. ER

