A La Carte

by Richard Foss

A Town So Hot, Parts Of It Spout Flames… And you knew I was going to be writing about El Segundo, even though the refinery isn’t a noted dining destination. Places very close to it are, though. I’d like to tell you about the food at Brewport, the pour-it-yourself beer bistro that opened in the old post office, but I can’t because the wait for a table has been too long on all three of my visits. They start serving brunch this weekend at 10 a.m., so maybe I can get in before everybody knows about it…

Elsewhere in town, Two Guns Kitchen has opened at 321 Main Street with a rather larger menu than the espresso-and-baked-goods oriented original in Manhattan Beach. They’re a daytime place and close at 5 p.m., but the sandwiches, salads, and breakfasts look like a good way to start the day or sustain you through one… Looking ahead, The Counter on PCH will be replaced by a branch of Samosa House, an Indian restaurant and grocery. I have been going to the original in Culver City for great vegetarian food and to take care of my South Asian shopping needs, so this is great news. Look for an opening sometime this summer… Also, the former ShopHouse Kitchen in the Point development is going Korean and will reopen as Bibibop. It won’t be a huge change as the choose-your-own-ingredients rice bowl concept is pretty much the same. No word on how soon they’ll be dishing out the kimchi…

An event… Dominique’s Kitchen is hosting a Beef Bourguignon night, featuring a three-course meal for only $30 plus tax & tip. For soup, stew, and a Belgian chocolate panna cotta with raspberry to finish, it’s a fantastic deal; call 424-247-9054 and reserve while there’s still space…

And A Delay… The reopening of the Proud Bird was supposed to happen this weekend, but has been pushed back to late June. I’ll be writing more about that and giving a peek at food offerings closer to the date…

And Congratulations… Rob Rubens Distillery and Brewery will be celebrating their first anniversary on June 3 with a day of special releases, games, and giveaways. If there were any distilleries in the South Bay before this one opened it was during Prohibition, and their products were not widely available. Stop by the distillery at 909 East El Segundo between noon and 8 PM and raise a glass of something in celebration…

Meanwhile in Manhattan Beach… I can confirm rumors that O-Sho, the city’s oldest Japanese restaurant, has been sold. The new owner says she does not intend to make any changes, so those of you who have been enjoying old school sushi and classics here may rest assured…

