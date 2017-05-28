Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Furniture taken

Two women drove off with patio furniture taken from a home on The Strand in South Hermosa earlier this month, according to police reports.

The two suspects drove a truck onto the 100 block of The Strand about 3 a.m. May 11, police said. They proceeded to load furniture from the ground level of at least one residence into the truck, then drove off in an unknown direction.

Construction site burgled

Tools were taken from a locked construction site in the hills of North Hermosa earlier this month, according to police reports.

The theft occurred at a residential construction site in the 2700 block of El Oeste Drive, just north of Gould Avenue, sometime between 2:30 p.m. May 5 and 7:30 a.m. May 8, police said. When construction workers returned to the site after the weekend, they found the chain securing the tools had been cut.

Bikes taken

Multiple secured bikes were stolen from the same Green Belt-adjacent block earlier this month, according to police reports.

Security footage shows two bikes being taken from a secured parking lot at a complex in the 1800 block of Ardmore Ave in the early morning of May 8, police said. Two days later, a thief took a bicycle from a nearby apartment balcony, cutting the lock to do so.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.