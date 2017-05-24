City of Hermosa Beach – Special Vacancy Notice
by David Mendez Classroom cooling issues came to the fore during the Redondo Beach…
by Mark McDermott Claudia Levin and her identical twin sister Colleen came into…
by Ryan McDonald After years of waiting, the pickleballers finally squared off on…
Big Wave Awards Night: Surfers who rode the biggest South Bay waves of the…
By Randy Angel Completing two-game sweeps against their rivals, Mira Costa and…
By Randy Angel Bay League champion Mira Costa expects to be tested early when…
The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world’s only surf and volleyball contest.…
Gallery photos by Steve Gaffney. by Morgan Sliff The South Bay Boardriders “King of…
SB Boardriders/Surf Concepts contest dedicated to McIlroy by Steve Gaffney The Saturday, April 22,…
Locale 90 features Neapolitan pizza and rare traditional fare by Richard Foss The…
If you ask most people to imagine a lab, the ones who don’t think…
by Richard Foss Every once in a while I have to dig through…
by Neely Swanson “Afterimage,” the final film in the illustrious career of Andrzej Wajda,…
BY MORGAN ROJAS/CINEMACY.COM Cate Blanchett is a powerhouse performer, as proven by her…
For a Longer Shelf Life Jennifer Phiffer can create the book of your dreams…
Council rises to the challenge Dear ER: Kudos to the Manhattan Beach City Council…
True blue Lieu Dear ER: I attended the Ted Lieu Town Hall and it…
You must be logged in to post a comment Login