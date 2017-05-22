On Local Government: A termination offense in Redondo Beach? [OPINION]

by Bob Pinzler

The California Coastal Commission met last Friday and determined that there were “substantial issues” with the coastal permits regarding the CenterCal project in King Harbor. This not only makes all those permits “null and void,” but is in line with the will of the voters of Redondo Beach, as determined by their 57 percent approval of Measure C.

Nevertheless, despite the voters having made their opinion plain, the Redondo Beach City staff was at the San Diego meeting testifying against the City law now in place by virtue of the Measure C victory.

The role of City staff is not to legislate, but to follow the stated policies of the City. The ultimate authority to whom they are bound is not the City Council, but, the citizens of the City, especially when they state their specific opinion. They spoke and the staff clearly didn’t listen.

What is the remedy for such insubordination? Termination.

Generally speaking, city managers have a very simple mathematics lesson to learn. That is how to count to three. In normal cities, with five council members, three votes constitute a majority. In Redondo Beach, undoubtedly not a normal city, the Mayor has the veto power. So, at times, city managers must wrack their brains and learn to count to four.

This is not the time or place to argue the merits about Redondo’s aberrant electoral system. However, no matter how many times a city manager counts to three or four, that determination does not overrule a vote of 9229 to 6915, the margin by which Measure C was approved.

This higher mathematics may be difficult for City staff to understand, but that result was a statement by the “ultimate bosses” in the city as to what policy they are bound to support.

Thus, what they did in San Diego is to violate their oath to support the will of the people of the city.

What is the remedy for such a violation? Termination.

Many contracts, including those for most city managers, call for a determination of “cause” as a justification of termination. One of the most specific “cause” listings is failure to follow City policy. Since City policy is ultimately determined by the voters when they approve an initiative, the City staff in San Diego were in violation. They were there at the behest of the City Manager.

Thus, a determination of “cause” is self-evident. What is the remedy? Termination.

When city managers act in this way, and those of you who know my history with some of them will understand my experience level, the single thing that presents itself in public is often not the only time when such anti-public activity has taken place. My guess is that it would not be hard to go back through the history of the approval process of the CenterCal project, which the Council is able to release to the public, and find where the thumbs of the City Manager and his staff have been on the scales of the decision-making process.

With the voiding of the CenterCal permits, this would be a perfect time to rid the City of those who think their plans supersede those of the people.

