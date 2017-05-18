Sean “Smitty” Smith passes after surfing in the morning, playing volleyball in the afternoon.

Former AVP volleyball player Sean “Smitty” Smith passed away April 22, following a morning spent surfing and an afternoon spent playing volleyball in Kona, on the Big Island of Hawaii. He was 52.

Smith was born in Maui, but moved with his family to Hermosa Beach when he was 5. Following graduation from Redondo Union High School he played volleyball at El Camino College. In 1987, he joined the AVP tour, where his partners would include future Olympians Eric Fonoimoana and fellow Redondo High Sea Hawk Sean Rosenthal.

Smith is survived by his mother Carol “Buddy” and stepfather “Popeye” Brisson, his daughter Ellesa, son Skylor and the 16th Street Volleyball Crew.

A memorial fundraiser will be held Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Torrance Tavern. A paddleout in his memory will be held Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m. at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach, where he was always a dominant volleyball player. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at gofundme.com/3sbvsiw. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.