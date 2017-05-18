Letters to the Editor 5-18-17

Picture perfect

Dear ER:

Thank you for a starkly impactful cover photo (“A Highway Tragedy,” ER May 11, 2017). I hope it proves worth a 1,000 words to drivers, parents, and most especially to children. We are not immortal.

Stephanie Robins

Manhattan Beach

Picture problem

Dear ER:

I’m appalled at the front page photo you chose to accompany the story about the beautiful little girl who lost her life (“A Highway Tragedy,” Easy Reader, May 11, 2017). This was so very distasteful.

Kathy McLeod

By email

Stick to what you know

Dear ER:

During the recent Manhattan Beach City Council election School Board member Ellen Rosenberg Emails contended that council incumbents Mark Burton and Tony D’Errico were not strong supporters of the shared facilities agreement between the City and the School District. Rosenberg urged the parents to vote for former school board member Nancy Hersman and Richard Montgomery. As a result Burton and D’Errico were unseated. The Joint Use Agreement between the School District and the City will involve the Mira Costa High School and Begg pools, school athletic fields and Polliwog Park. Now, the City Council can reward school board members for their despicable role in manipulating the recent city council election. The school board is greedy and unappreciative of the school bonds that Manhattan Beach residents approved. (Measure BB — $67 million for renovation of Mira Costa High School; Measure EE — $39 million for new gym; and Measure C — $114 million for Elementary and Pre-schools). I wish the School Board would stick with their excellent education program and keep their nose out of city politics.

Robert Bush

Manhattan Beach

The few

Dear ER:

This kid is amazing (“Sea Hawk Slugger Danny Zimmerman, ER/Beach May 11, 2017). I have lived through the days of greats like Tom Doyle and Scotty Davison — kids drafted out of high school. It is what every parent thinks their Little Leaguer is capable of. But there are only a few at the level of kids like Zimm and Davison.

Terri Doyle Cangialosi

Facebook comment

Home run derby

Dear ER:

Nick Sloey hit 20 homeruns in 1999 as a Redondo Sea Hawk (“Sea Hawk Slugger Danny Zimmerman,” ER/Beach May 11, 2017). Zimmerman is a beast though.

Sean Thompson

Pitching coach

Palos Verdes High School

Remember Sloey

Dear ER:

When Danny Zimmerman slugged his 11th home run this season, Redondo High thought it was a school record for its baseball team (“Sea Hawk Slugger Danny Zimmerman, ER/Beach May 11, 2017). Upon further review, it is not a school record. Nick Sloey hit 12 home runs for Redondo in 1999, when he was a first-team Daily Breeze All-Area selection as a catcher. Sloey batted .402 with 34 RBIs for Redondo. Sloey said he hoped Zimmerman would hit two in the championship game to take the record and give Redondo back-to-back titles. Zimmerman did not hit a home run in spacious San Manuel Stadium, but the Sea Hawks did capture back-to-back Division 3 titles with a 2-1 win over Woodbridge.

Kevin Collins

Say goodbye

Dear ER

I saw Joe Burton at Aviation High School in Redondo Beach hit a homerun ball over the tennis court fence, 520 feet from home plate in 1965 (“Sea Hawk Slugger Danny Zimmerman, ER/Beach May 11, 2017). It may have been maybe 550 feet when it came down. Joe was All CIF in football and baseball.

Johnnie Alan McCann

Facebook comment

Hermosa for all

Dear ER:

Kudos to reporter Ryan McDonald, for portraying this issue fairly and honestly (“Group takes on accessibility issues in Hermosa Beach,” ER May 11, 2017). Now if all residents of our wonderful town would get behind it and support the issue of accessibility, my life and the lives of many others, (including children walking to school), would be infinitely easier. I pray that the citizens will get behind this effort and support the Council and the Hermosa Beach Police Department as they work to ensure equal access for all, helping all residents to truly “Live Hermosa.”

Geoff Hirsch

Hermosa Beach

Clear the sidewalks

Dear ER:

Thanks to Access Hermosa (“Group takes on accessibility issues in Hermosa Beach,” ER May 11, 2017). We all need to be the change we want to see and educate friends and neighbors to prioritize safe access for every age and ability, even if it means clearing space in the garage for a car (or two), selling the extra car, pulling in trash cans ASAP, trimming vegetation that grows onto the sidewalk and looking a little harder for a real parking space.

Justin Massey

Mayor

City of Hermosa Beach

Overflowing

Dear ER:

The funeral Mass was overflowing and, at the end, the dad spoke so poignantly of his daughter (“A Highway Tragedy,” ER May 11, 2017). With a daughter who knew Ciara Smith, I can’t even fathom what he must be going through.

Joe Safranek

Facebook comment

Hearts in the game

Dear ER:

Several girls on our softball team were friends with Ciara Smith (“A Highway Tragedy,” ER May 11, 2017). On Saturday they got together to console each other and made signs that they hung in the dugout during Sunday’s championship game. They won and had Ciara in their hearts.

Anneke Blair

Redondo Beach

Hug tug

Dear ER:

My heart goes out to the Ciara Smith family (“A Highway Tragedy,” ER May 11, 2017). I am so proud of the community for supporting them, and letting them know how much their daughter was loved. We all need to hug the kids and tell them how much we love them

Phyllis Pennings

Hermosa Beach

Leopardskin Pillbox Hats

Dear ER:

Andy and Renee, and their extended band are super and keep it interesting, especially with the guest performers and the mix of classic Dylan songs and unexpected gems (“27th annual Dylanfest,” ER May 4, 2017).There is something really special about the community feeling of this event, like when the long row of acoustic guitarists were lined up in front of the stage, and when ladies of in crowd donned their Leopardskin Pillbox Hats, the potent feelings Chimes of Freedom was played and at the end of the night when the whole audience sang along to Like A Rolling Stone. Ray Woods

Facebook comment

Little town blues

Dear ER:

Big bucks are buying out the working people of Hermosa Beach (“Big changes on Upper Pier,” ER May 4, 2017). Like the chiropractor on the corner of Pier and Loma who got run out by the cleaners who got run out by the lawyers. Another business on Pier and Manhattan Ave. just went out of business. We’re losing our little town fast.

Erika Garza-Reidt

Facebook comment

Appetite lost

Dear ER:

No! Not Buona Vita and Tammie’s (“Big changes on Upper Pier,” ER May 4, 2017)? I love those restaurants.

Penny Friedrich

Facebook comment

