South Bay Community Calendar 5-18-17

Thursday, May 18

Works of art

Photography Exhibition and Artist Reception by the South Bay Camera Club – Celebrating Life in the South Bay. Featuring 17 local photographer club members and a variety of different types of photography works. 5 – 7 p.m. El Camino College Schauerman Library, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. For more information contact Linda Detwiler Burner at lindadbphotography@yahoo.com.

Free your mind

Meditation will relax your body and mind and will make you 10% happier. At 6 p.m., Dr. Kathi Wolfrum will give a guided relaxation meditation followed by the labyrinth walk. Free. 5:30 – 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. For questions and information call Vernetta Lieb (949) 374-2502 or Jane Zumbro (310) 782-9750.

Friday, May 19

Preschool Storytime

Fridays until July 28 enjoy stories, songs, and a themed art activity. For ages 3 – 5 years. 10:30 a.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For questions call (310) 379-8475 or visit colapublib.org.

Fiber art classes

Crochet, knitting, hand sewing, embroidery, doll making, and jewelry making art classes are all happening at yes4art. Kids learn basic and intermediate skills in each class. Class projects will be to make hats and dolls to donate for yes4arts holiday gift baskets. Classes and material are free. Any donations graciously accepted. Adults and kids starting 7+. 3 – 5 p.m. Walteria Park Recreation Building, 3855 W. 242nd Street, Torrance. For more information and to register: email: info@yes4arts.org. Leave a message at (310) 686-4325.

Dinner is served

The Knights of Columbus monthly fund-raising dinner from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at the Knight of Columbus Hall, 214 Avenue I, Redondo Beach. This month they are cooking up some delicious tri-tip. Dinner comes with potatoes, salad, vegetables, dessert, and a beverage for just $10 per person. Children under 12 are $5 each. The proceeds will go to help charities. For questions contact Nick Tesi at (310) 717-2937.

Saturday, May 20

May the Forces be with you

The Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce and UCLA Health are honored to present the Armed Forces 5K Run/Walk. This event, in tribute to Louis Zamperini, boasts a traditional run/walk with participant check in at 6:30 a.m. Race begins at 8 a.m. at the Del Amo Fashion Center on Madrona Avenue (between W. Carson St & Fashion Way). Open to all ages. Entry fee $40. Village Runner is race headquarters. First place overall male and female will be invited to ride in the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade immediately after the race. For information on the 5K visit villagerunner.com or call (310) 220-0233.

Diamond in the rough

Hermosa Garden Club’s 60th Diamond Anniversary sale. Proceeds go to the conservation groups and gardens. Raffle prizes, indoor/outdoor plants, delicious homemade breads, cookies, cakes and crafts. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. hermosagardenclub.org or info@hermosagardenclub.org.

Walk for Life

30th Annual Walk for Life South Bay is open to the community and all are welcome, including families, seniors, babies in strollers and everyone in between. Festivities start at 8:30 a.m. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach (at the south end). Register online at Supportphctorrance.org or call (310) 320-8976, or register the day of the walk at 7:30 a.m.

We are the champions

Champions for Children 5K Run/Walk. All proceeds benefit South Bay Children’s Health Center. SBCHC provides high quality dental and mental health services to low income children and their family in the South Bay. Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information and registration visit sbchc.com/c4crun or call (310) 316-1212.

Flower power

Geraniums and Pelargoniums of all kinds. Experience them all at the South Bay Geranium Society’s Show and Sale. Sat. & Sun. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes. Show and sale included with paid garden admission, $4 – 9. For additional info call (562) 234-2840.

Book sale

Used book sale. Every 3rd Saturday of every month. 9 a.m. – noon. Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. Hbfol.org.

What’s bugging you?

Are you a little squeamish about bugs in your garden, squishing or spraying everything in sight? Stop! Learn about the good, the bad, and the beautiful, how to identify the good ones, and what can be done about the bad ones in an eco-friendly manner. 10 – 11 a.m. Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, 1237 N. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeachbotanicalgarden.org.

Cars and surfboards

The Woodies Picnic and Car show at the Automobile Driving Museum from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 610 Lairport Street, El Segundo. Food will be available for purchase. Live music by Jetpack. (310) 909-0952 or visit automobiledrivingmuseum.org/woodies2017/.

Walkabout Redondo

The North Redondo Beach Business Association (NRBBA) in collaboration with Beach Cities Health District / Blue Zones Project kicks off the 4th Annual WalkAbout Redondo. This community-and family-friendly event encourages residents, visitors and business owners to safely walk Artesia Blvd. and meet local businesses in a fun, casual atmosphere. Walkers get a WalkAbout passport stamped at each participating business to qualify for a free lunch and opportunity to win prizes. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For questions call (310) 308-0796 or visit nrbba.org/.

Play date

The 2nd Annual Kids to the Park Day at The Point Vicente Interpretive Center. This free, fun event will feature a puppet show, The Adventures of C. Starr, held in the Sunset Room. 10 a.m. – noon. For info call (310) 377-5370. 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes

I love a parade

Torrance’s parade is the longest running Armed Forces Day Parade in the nation. This year’s honored branch will be the United States Air Force. The Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade begins at Crenshaw Blvd. traveling west on Torrance Blvd. and ending at Madrona Ave. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. After the parade check out the Military Exhibits in the Del Amo Fashion Center parking lot east of the Lifestyle Wing. 3 – 8 p.m. torranceca.gov/30088.htm.

Sunday, May 21

Spinning to find a cure

The Tour de Pier brings 1,500 cyclists riding on 350 stationary bikes while overlooking the breathtaking Pacific Ocean. The area’s best instructors and celebrity guests will spin riders through five 50-minute sessions. In addition there will be a Health & Fitness Expo, a Cardio Kids Fun Zone with games and activities as well as entertainment. Manhattan Beach Pier. 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit tourdepier.com.

Monday, May 22

Cheers for Beers

Treat your palate and have a blast with friends on the beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula. All proceeds fund the community outreach programs of Rotary Clubs within the South Bay and Harbor cities of Los Angeles. $75 for unlimited tastings, craft beer, fine wine, restaurant foods, talented artist and live music by “Detour”. 1 – 5 p.m. Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. sbbeerwinefest.com.

Grow workshop

Learn the best tips and tricks to harvest rain and conserve water from UC Master Gardener, Liza Go. 2 – 3:30 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. $10 members, $20 non. Registration required. southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/grow-workshop-rainwater-harvesting/.

Wednesday, May 24

Big Wave Awards Night

Surfers who rode the biggest South Bay waves of the 2016-17 winter will be recognized at the annual Big Wave Challenge Awards Night, presented by the South Bay Boardriders Club. Steve Gaffney’s photos from the past winter’s surf and Greg Browning’s video of the past winter will be shown, along with photos of the award winning big wave rides. 6 p.m at the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, at Pier Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets at SouthBayBoardRiders.com

For the birds

Explore the birds making a home at George F. Canyon with Wild Birds Unlimited. 8:30 a.m. Free and all ages welcome. 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. RSVP at: pvplc.org, Events & Activities. ER

