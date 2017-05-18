Redondo Beach About town

False alert triggers Coast Guard

search north of King Harbor

The United States Coast Guard has called off a search for the possible downed plane in the area north of King Harbor, believe that they may have had a false alert.

According to USCG Petty Officer Andrea Anderson, a signal from an emergency beacon aboard an aircraft signaled a possible situation near Redondo Beach around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Reports from the ground also suggested that individuals saw an oil sheen, causing the Coast Guard to jump into action.

After a four-hour search that included helicopter sky searches and rescue boats conducting surface searches, USCG found no signs of possible aircraft or debris. A reported scan of Los Angeles Air Force Base radar systems similarly found no evidence of planes in the area at the time of the distress signal.

Ultimately, Anderson said, USCG concluded that they may have gotten a false alert.

The search was called off around 4:10 p.m.

Ninth-annual Spaghetti Dinner remains a big draw

The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s Ninth Annual Spaghetti Dinner took place on Saturday, May 13, benefitting the Redondo Beach Fire Department and its Community Relief Fund.

The dinner, which brought in nearly $8,000 to the Fire Department last year, packed the room of the clubhouse at the corner of Pearl Street and South Broadway, directly across from Fire Station No. 1.

Woman’s Club president Jill Morales was among the original founders of the Spaghetti Dinner. As the club’s leader, she took a bit of a backseat in preparations this year, but she couldn’t help but think of the work involved as she watched the event roll on.

“When I was in charge, I’d sit back and go ‘wow, this thing’s working like a well-oiled machine,’ “ Morales said.

With the Women’s Club, volunteers from Redondo Union High School’s Key Club and hot food served up by Redondo firefighters, the event went off without a hitch.

“We all have our own way of cooking. For the most part, most of us cook by taste,” said firefighter John “Buzz” Velasquez. “We make sure to add a bit of love with everything though.” ER

