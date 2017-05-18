South Bay art calendar for May 18 to 24

Thursday, May 18

Jazz standards their way

The Derek Bomback Trio performs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, as part of the Tunes at TAM monthly music series that complements the exhibitions (“Bakers Dozen No. 6” and”Redoubling Peter Lamb”). Bomback is a guitarist-composer and also jazz instructor. Suggested donation, $20. Call (310) 376-5577 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com.

A nice place to grow up

Kim Bixler, whose latest book is “Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House,” talks about just that at 7 p.m. in the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. Kim’s parents, Karen and Burt Brown, will also be in attendance to field questions. Free. Books will be available for purchase. (310) 524-2728.

Be a fashion statement

“Advanced Style: The Luncheon,” with author Ari Seth Cohen, who will be talking about and signing his book, “Advanced Style: Older and Wiser,” takes place from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Guests will be treated to a gourmet meal by Chef Brett of Stripe Café and are encouraged to dress up for this charming occasion. Tickets, $45. Call (310) 541-2479 or go to pvartcenter.org.

Friday, May 19

Hipsters hangout

“Third Fridays,” a celebration of local art and artists, is being inaugurated this weekend at the Strand Brewing Company, 2201 Dominguez, Torrance. This first event features Sam Harang (“a joyful cynic”) and Max Becker (whose recent work has “pivoted towards classic American tattoo imagery”). It all takes place from 4 to 9 p.m., and onsite will be Hand-Crafted Catering, offering their street tacos, not to mention lots of good old Strand Beer. To find out more, contact Miah@strandbrewing.com.

Picassos in the making

The opening of what is hoped to be an annual StART Projects Exhibition, that is, a culminating event featuring works by student artists who have completed the StART Projects Program, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. StART Projects is an intensive and immersive program designed to prepare young art students in establishing a studio practice. Free. Through Friday, May 26. Call (310) 802) 5440 or email infombac@citymb.info.

With beehive hairdos

“Hairspray,” the Broadway musical, based on the 1988 film by crazy John Waters, is being presented by the El Camino College Theatre Department in the Campus Theatre with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s set during the early 1960s, a time that no one remembers or else everyone wants to forget. Luke Yankee directs. Tickets, $25 general; $18 children five to 17. The theater is located at 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Al jeers onscreen

The “Al Jolson Film Festival” takes place with “The Jazz Singer” at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, “The Singing Fool” at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, “Mammy” at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening, and “The Singing Kid” at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, all films in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

You’ll stand at attention

The City of Torrance’s 58th annual “Armed Forces Day Concert,” performed by the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, takes place at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets are passed out at the box office (limit four per adult). But don’t wait. (310) 781-7171. Furthermore, the Armed Forces Day Parade takes place on Saturday, May 20.

Emerging artists

The reception for “Student Show 2017” takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the El Camino College Art Gallery, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. All media is represented, including photography, jewelry, and printmaking. Through June 1, but closed May 29. Call (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu and scroll to Art Gallery.

Saturday, May 20

Second wind

Remember Artlife Gallery, run by Vanesa Andrade? Well, it’s back and she’s back, and the grand opening is set for 5 to 9 p.m. at 720C S. Allied Way, Plaza El Segundo, El Segundo. The inaugural exhibition will showcase landscape photography, abstract paintings, metal sculptures, and much more. (310) 938-2511.

Funny business

The improvisational comedy troupe Jump Start rolls out the humor at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. They enact humorous scenes based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets, $10 general; $5 if you’re under 12. Call Julie Martin at (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

Lively Yiddish jazz

Richard Bernard’s Oy!Stars perform at 3 p.m. in the Friends of the Library room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. The term “Klezmer” was first used in the 1970s to describe the traditional instrumental music of the Yiddish-speaking people of Eastern Europe. Free. (310) 524-2728.

Ah, that golden age!

“Tribute to the Hollywood Icons” features six top tribute artists honoring such Hollywood stars as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Cher, Lucille Ball, George Burns and Tom Jones with performances backed by the Icons Orchestra. It takes place at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Tickets $55 to $65. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Echoes of the faraway

Temirzhan Yerzhanov, on piano, will be accompanied by by fellow Kazakhstanian and mezzo-soprano Yulia Zinovieva at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The program consists of Tchaikovsky’s “Children’s Album, Op. 39” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” (310) 316-5574 or go to PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/.

You call that art?

You bet! The 2017 Malaga Cove Lawn Shows take place through September. This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days on Palos Verdes Dr. W. between Via Corta and Via Chico, Palos Verdes Estates.

Crossing the gender gap

“As One” is the Southern California premiere of an opera about gender identity, authenticity and compassion by composer Laura Kaminsky, with librettists Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, and Long Beach Opera is presenting it at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Starring Danielle Marcelle Bond and Lee Gregory, it’s a riveting work, and unlike any other opera you’re likely to see.Tickets, $150 to $49. Student rush tickets are $15. Call (562) 470-7464 or go to longbeachopera.org/tickets.

Now on view

The 15th Semi-Annual Painting with the Masters Art Exhibit takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Free admission, live music, hors d’oeuvres, wine bar. The work is up through June 22. Call (310) 547-3158 or go to parkhurstgalleries.com.

Sunday, May 21

New music, acclaimed performers

The “Youth Asian American Symphony Concert,” presented by the Asian American Symphony, takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. David Benoit conducts, with Angela Parrish, a featured vocalist in the film “La La Land,” singing selections from Benoit’s new musical, “Drabblations.” Additionally, vocalists Gabriel Nunag and Julie Anne Hohauser perform selections, respectively, from “Fun Home” and “Hamilton.” Tickets, $40 preferred, $25 general, $15 students with ID. Call (310) 781-7171.

This Bud’s for you

The South Bay Beer & Wine Festival, with craft beer and restaurant-quality food, along with music by Detour, takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ernie Howlett Park, Rolling Hills Estates. Information and tickets if you go to sbbeerwinefest.com.

Spring into the music

The El Camino College Concert Band, under the direction of Dane Teter with guest conductor Josef Rieder, performs at 3 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Compositions to be performed include Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “English Folk Song Suite,” Robert W. Smith’s “Songs of Sailor and Sea,” and Gary D. Ziek’s “Nemesis.” Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Monday, May 22

Crosby, Sills, Nash, and Young

Well, not quite. Saxophonist David Sills directs the El Camino College Studio Jazz Band at 8 p.m. in the Haag Recital Hall on the school’s campus, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They’ll perform a mix of Great American Songbook classics mixed with contemporary takes on the jazz genre. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Tuesday, May 23

Doing it their way

“Freedom of Expression” says it all, right? The North High School Spring Dance Concert showcases various styles of dance, including jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, and lyrical, and it takes place Tuesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $12, $10. Call (310) 938-7033.

Wednesday, May 24

Even so, he ran with it

You can meet artist Dane Capo from 6 to 8 p.m. at the ArcLight Beach Cities cinema, 831 S, Nash St., El Segundo. Dane, a local resident, was diagnosed with autism and epilepsy, but instead of hindering his abilities these afflictions have given him a broader stroke with vivid colors. His paintings will be on display through May 30. Call (310) 625-9173. ER

