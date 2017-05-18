Beach Cities Sports: Boot camp, running, sailing, volleyball and more

Big Wave Awards Night: Surfers who rode the biggest South Bay waves of the 2016-17 winter will be recognized Wednesday, May 24 at the annual Big Wave Challenge Awards Night, presented by the South Bay Boardriders Club. Steve Gaffney’s photos from the past winter’s surf and Greg Browning’s video of the past winter will be shown, along with photos of the award winning big wave rides. 6 p.m at the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, at Pier Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets at SouthBayBoardRiders.com

Boot Camp: The City of Manhattan Beach is holding Spring Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe Charles through June. Sessions are Mon.-Wed.-Fri from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. through June 30. Cost is $220 ($242 non-residents). Evening sessions take place Mon.-Wed. From 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.through June 28. Cost is $130 ($143 non resident). For information call 310-802-5448 or email mbparksandrec@mb.info. Charles also will be holding his $1,000 One Push-Up Challenge at the Village Runner 4th of July 5K in Redondo Beach. Now in its 16th year, the Push-Up Challenge is free to enter and will start approximately at 9:15 a.m.

Football: Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner will be holding walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturday May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For more information, email nmoreno74@verizon.net or visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

Running: Registration is ongoing for the 24h Annual Village Runner 4th of July 5K and Firecracker Dash for kids. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and features chip timing, age division awards and cash prizes to the top three overall male and female runners. All participants will receive a 4th of July Run t-shirt. All kids dash finishers receive medals. Fees are $35 for the 5K and $25 for the Firecracker Dash (add $5 after June 5). REgistration available online (villagerunner.com) or at Village Runner stores: 1811 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach; 1840 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst will be hosting his annual MVPCAMP.COM summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 10-14 and Session II July 31-Aug.4. Both camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. The camp is geared for all levels of play and places an emphasis on keeping the FUN in fundamentals. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application at mvpcamp.com.

Sailing: On the second Sunday of every month, Waterfront Education will be holding a Pink Power Sailing and BBQ for girls and women at South Bay Sailing, 181 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. The event runs from 12 p.m. to sunset and costs $30 for adults; $10 for kids 13 and under. For more information or to RSVP, visit waterfronteducation.org.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Spring Clinics and Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

Redondo Union High School girls volleyball coach Tommy Chaffins is holding clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays for girls and boys in grades 3 through 8. All clinics are held at Redondo High School. For more info, please visit tommychaffinsvolleyballclinics.com or email tomchaffins@yahoo.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium in , El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.