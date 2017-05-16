Jimmy Miller Surf N Turf is unique surfing and volleyball competition

The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world’s only surf and volleyball contest. Four-member teams surfed Saturday morning and played volleyball Saturday afternoon at the Manhattan Beach pier. Stanford All American Bradley Lawson and teammates Andy Dellenbach, Rich Sundeen, Heather Boyan and Cooper Wixon won the volleyball and overall championship. Chris Brown, Chris Druliner, Chio Baldocchi and Tome Baldocchi won the surf contest. Proceeds benefited the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation, the Dig 4 Kids Education Foundation and the Live Like Doug Foundation. Dig 4 Kids offers academic and athletic programs for underprivileged kids. The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation offers ocean therapy for the Marine Wound Warrior Battalion and underprivileged kids. The Live Like Doug Foundation offers support for kids who have lost a loved one. ER

