Added on May 16, 2017
Kevin Cody
Manhattan Beach
Steampunk look no big deal in Manhattan Beach
Mira Costa High Students Avalon Kennedy, Sylvester Northcole and Emma Hallon eliciting curious looks at the Manhattan Beach pier. Photos by Kevin Cody
Mira Costa High Students Sylvester Northcole and Emma Hallon
Avalon Kennedy, Sylvester Northcole and Emma Hallon walked along the beach south of the Manhattan Beach pier Saturday afternoon in steampunk dress to assess the public’s reaction to people whose appearances violates conventional norms. The Mira Costa High students are making a video of people’s reactions for their AP psychology class, taught by Aaron Kofahl. Other than people staring at them, there wasn’t much reaction, they said. Photo by Kevin Cody
comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login