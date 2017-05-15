The Benefits of Citizenship in Nicaragua for High-Net-Worth Individuals

Are you a high-net-worth individual that travels internationally? Are you frustrated by lack of access to countries on your current passport? Open up your destination options with the power of citizenship by investment.

Citizenship by investment allows wealthy individuals the opportunity to gain a second passport that enables them a high level of access to many first-world nations. Your second passport will give you the freedom to effortlessly travel the world.

Save time and eliminate the hassle of travel with a second passport. By directly investing in the Nicaraguan economy, you qualify for nationality and the benefits that come from being a Nicaraguan passport holder.

The Benefits of Nicaraguan Citizenship for Investors

Freedom of travel is vital for any investor. Time spent in transit, or applying for visas in person can feel frustrating, especially when you have more pressing business issues to attend to.

There are many different citizenship by investment programs available from a variety of countries. However, Nicaragua offers very good value for money when you consider the advantages.

Affordable cost of living and fantastic real estate prices.

Stable government and economic conditions.

Good schooling and favorable tax laws.

Friendly locals and good public services.

Nicaragua does not require you to reside in the country for any specific period of time to keep your citizenship. You have complete freedom of movement to live anywhere in the world that you desire and still reap the advantages of a Nicaraguan passport holder. Here’s what you can expect from your second passport;

No restrictions on travel to 112 countries, no visa required.

Live & work in any of the 26 countries in the Schengen zone.

Pension & medical programs.

5-year, renewable passport with drivers license and national ID card.

60 day processing period.

With all of the advantages available to you, it’s easy to understand why Nicaraguan passport is ranked among the top 50 in the world to hold.

The Process – How CBI Programs Work

By directly investing in the Nicaraguan economy, you are entitled to nationality and a second passport. This direct investment is offered in two different formats for the investor to choose from.

Purchasing real estate in Nicaragua, to the value of US$100,000 or more.

Making an investment of US$100,000 into the Nicaraguan “Sociedad Anónima” corporation, refundable after the investment term has expired.

Receive Your Second Passport by working with CBI Professionals

Work with professional CBI professionals that have experience and success in processing CBI applications to a variety of destinations.

Using a credible, reputable consulting service to assist you in obtaining your second passport is the easiest, fastest route to successfully gaining citizenship by investment.

Broaden your International Travel options with a Nicaraguan Passport

Travel anywhere that you desire with a Nicaraguan national passport. Your options are endless and the world is your oyster. Conduct your business where and when you want with the power of a citizenship by investment program.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.