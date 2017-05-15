The Benefits of Citizenship in Nicaragua for High-Net-Worth Individuals

- Home
Summer Calendar 2017 – Summer reading
{pages} bookstore 904 Manhattan Ave., MB (310) 318-0900 PagesABookstore.com Manhattan Beach writer and…
Coast Guard calls off plane search near King Harbor citing likely false alert
by David Mendez The United States Coast Guard has called off a search for…
Summer Calendar 2017 – Sophisticated Snoop Home expression session
Sophisticated Snoop 2017 – Home expression session The 44th Annual Sophisticated Snoop home…
Frank Hallstein, Sr. was long Hermosa Beach locksmith
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, football, sailing, volleyball and more
Boot Camp: The City of Manhattan Beach is holding Spring Beach Boot Camps with…
Bay League baseball championship to be determined on final day
By Randy Angel Mira Costa moved into a first-place tie with Peninsula Tuesday when…
Sea Hawk Slugger: Redondo senior Danny Zimmerman is one of the area’s most feared power hitters.
by Randy Angel Of the millions of kids play Little League baseball each year,…
South Bay Boardriders crown Kings of the Beach
Gallery photos by Steve Gaffney. by Morgan Sliff The South Bay Boardriders “King of…
SB Boardriders/Surf Concepts
SB Boardriders/Surf Concepts contest dedicated to McIlroy by Steve Gaffney The Saturday, April 22,…
Notes from the underground
How shaper Jose Barahona quietly became one of the sport’s most prodigious surfboard makers…
Summer Calendar 2017 – Beach Food & Wine Events
Beach food Summer Food & Wine events The 9th Annual Redondo Beach Fire…
Big change in Upper Pier dining, Derby Day celebrations, Veteran’s wine benefit, Brunches, and More Dining News
Next Dance In Hermosa… Restaurants change hands all the time, and often nobody knows…
‘Sleepy Eyed Dave’ Letchworth was a seminal figure in South Bay dining
David “Sleepy Eyed Dave” Letchworth, a central figure in the South Bay bar and restaurant business, dating back to the Pier 52 and Schlumpfelder’s bars he owned in downtown Hermosa Beach in the early 1970s, passed away March 7, at age 78. His memorial service is Sunday, May 7 at his former Poncho and Wong's restaurant in King Harbor.…
“Absinthe” – a lust cause under the big top
“Absinthe” – It’s like Cirque du Soleil, but smutty and provocative by Bondo Wyszpolski…
Industrial and natural landscapes by Kevin Gilligan, on view this weekend
Smoke on the Water Industrial parks and natural parks, together in photos Although it…
Best of the Beach 2017 Comedy Club: Comedy & Magic
Even the late "The Merchant of Venom" Don Rickles would have had a hard time finding something unkind to say about the Comedy and Magic Club and its owner mike Lacey. For nearly five decades Comedy and Magic has worked to erase the image of comedy clubs as seedy bars with bad sound systems and strippers. The club is a Cathedral to Comedy.…
Letters to the Editor 5-11-17
Council rises to the challenge Dear ER: Kudos to the Manhattan Beach City Council…
Letters to the Editor 5-4-17
True blue Lieu Dear ER: I attended the Ted Lieu Town Hall and it…
Letters to the Editor 4-27-17
Taste test Dear ER: I am not a chemist, but I can see, taste,…
