Coast Guard calls off plane search near King Harbor citing likely false alert

by David Mendez

The United States Coast Guard has called off a search for possible downed plane in the area north of King Harbor, believe that they may have had a false alert.

According to USCG Petty Officer Andrea Anderson, a signal from an emergency beacon aboard an aircraft signaled a possible situation near Redondo Beach around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Reports from the ground also suggested that individuals saw an oil sheen, causing the Coast Guard to jump into action.

After a four hour search that included helicopter sky searches and rescue boats conducting surface searches, USCG found no signs of possible aircraft or debris. A reported scan of Los Angeles Air Force Base radar systems similarly found no evidence of planes in the area in the time of the distress signal.

Ultimately, Kneen said, USCG concluded that they may have gotten a false alert.

The search was called off around 4:10 p.m.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.