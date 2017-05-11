South Bay arts calendar for May 12 to 18

Friday, May 12

With beehive hairdos

“Hairspray,” the Broadway musical, based on the 1988 film by crazy John Waters, is being presented by the El Camino College Theatre Department in the Campus Theatre with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus Sunday at 3 p.m. Also May 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. and May 21 at 3 p.m. It’s set during the early 1960s, a time that no one remembers or else everyone wants to forget. Luke Yankee directs. Tickets, $25 general; $18 children five to 17. The theater is located at 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

All the right moves

A full-length production of “La Bayadere,” presented by the Peninsula School of Performing Arts, takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, plus 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Two distinct casts, so you may want to come back a second time. Tickets, $25 adults and $15 students 17 and under. (310) 375-1398 or email pspadance@gmail.com.

Socioeconomic struggles

“Good People,” a dramedy by David Lindsay-Abaire, about a single mother in a South Boston neighborhood trying to make ends meet,

opens at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Directed by Gail Bernardi. Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m., through June 17. Tickets, $20 general, less $2 seniors, students. (310) 645-5156 or go to kentwoodplayers.org.

Homegrown music success

“An Evening with David Benoit” kicks off at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The ECC alumnus and Grammy-nominated pianist will perform original works as well as selections from jazz legends such as Bill Evans and Vince Guaraldi. Tickets, $26. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerfortherts.org.

Will he ever graduate?

“The Freshman,” the 1925 silent film starring Harold Lloyd, screens on Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Accompanied live on the Mighty Wurlitzer. Tickets, $10 general and $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to Old Town Music Hall.org.

Saturday, May 13

Split-second decisions

“The Ultimate BMX Stunt Show Experience,” courtesy of the BMX Freestyle team, features some of the best action-sports athletes in a nonstop, action-packed event at 2 and 5 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Maybe they’ll speed up and down the aisles? Better hang onto your hat! Tickets, $20, $15, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Crossing the gender gap

“As One” is the Southern California premiere of an opera about identity, authenticity and compassion by composer Laura Kaminsky, with librettists Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, and Long Beach Opera is presenting it at 8 p.m. on Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 20. Starring Danielle Marcelle Bond and Lee Gregory. In the Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Tickets, $150 to $49. Student rush tickets are $15. Call (562) 470-7464 or go to longbeachopera.org/tickets.

With a creative flair

“Elemental,” featuring mixed media textiles by Deborah Weir opens with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Branch Gallery, 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. There’s an artist walk-through with demos at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. Through June 16. More at thebranchgallery.com.

Nature and exploitation

“Deliberations: Preservation, Avarice. Conservation” is a thought-provoking photography exhibition of work by Kevin Gilligan that contrasts images of natural beauty with scenes of mass oil production that somehow don’t look quite as pretty. It’s on display Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Bay Art Department, 1075 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Saturday will feature craft beer from Zymurgy Brew Works and Tasting Room, and artisan chocolates by Marsatta Chocolates. See the artist’s work at photosbykag.com and @photosbykag on social media.

A dramedy by Neil Simon

Kentwood Players is holding open auditions for “The Gingerbread Lady” from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, with callbacks on Monday from 7 to 10 p.m. Non-equity, non-paid, directed by Drew Fitzsimmons. Performances from July 14 to August 19, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Auditions and performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester. One should read the play before auditioning. To learn more, email email gingerbreadlady@kentwoodplayers.org

Extracting poetic essence

We can meet author Genie Nakano, and illustrator Alvin Takamori, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the seond floor meeting room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, as they discuss their book “Colorful Lives,” which includes interwoven pieces of tanka poetry illustrated with graphic art. Tanka, meaning short song, originated in Japan over 1300 years ago and is a form of lyric poetry composed in five phrases. Free. Light refreshments will be provided. (310) 318-0675, option 5, or go to redondo.org./library.

Big jazz celebration

The Fourth Annual El Camino College Jazz Festival takes place all day and includes a big band showcase, jazz master class, workshops, and a band clinic. All afternoon events are free and open to the public. One of the highlights: a master class with Grammy-nominated pianist and composer David Benoit at Haag Recital Hall at 3:30 p.m. Also: clinics and jam sessions for singers and musicians at 5:30 p.m., and a dinner and student jazz combo performance on the Marsee Auditorium South Patio follows at 6:30 p.m. The festival wraps up with a Gala Concert at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, showcasing El Camino College’s Studio Jazz Band, Concert Jazz Band, and selected high school bands. The Gala Concert is directed by Alan Chan. Daytime events free. Tickets for the Gala Concert: $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Sunday, May 14

Safe and sound

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band presents its annual Mother’s Day Concert from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Frances Young Hall at the South Coast Botanic Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. The program will consist of music from “Out of Africa,” “Saving Ryan’s Privates,” “The Wizard of Oz,” plus themes from the James Bond and Star Wars films. Rena Urso will be featured on flute. Tickets, $10; free for those 12 and under. Christine Hayes conducts. (310) 792-8286 or go to pvsband.org.

Superb instrumentalists

Martin Chalifour, the principal concertmaster for the LA Phil, cellist Cécilia Tsan and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, perform at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. They’ll perform masterworks from the piano-trio repertoire. Free, but your donations help. (310) 316-5574.

Nimble fingers

“Piano Festival 2017,” presented by the Japan Musicians of California (JMAC), is an all-ages recital, and it takes place at 9 a.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Free. More if you email miekun-la-la@hotmail.com.

When we were younger, right?

Janet Klein and Her Parlor Boy perform lovely musical gems of the 1910s, ‘20s and ‘30s at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHallorg.

Tootin’ their horns

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Ave. I, Redondo Beach. The featured band is Richard Simon’s Jazz America. Admission, $8 members, $12 non-members, and $10 if you’re in another jazz club. Visiting musicians who come to play admitted free. (310) 376-2591.

Monday, May 15

Yes, who knew?

“A New View,” featuring the work of artist Susan Soffer Cohn, Nancy Comaford, and Parrish Nelson Hirasaki, goes on view at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula #159, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. A reception for the artists takes place on Saturday, May 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Also, Cohn and Comaford discuss their work on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibition is up through June 25. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Tuesday, May 16

Whistles, pots and pans?

The South High Spring Concert, presented by the South High School Band, takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The South High School Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz bands are featured. Tickets, $12. Call (310) 561-4350.

Wednesday, May 17

Out of Africa

Lynn Doran signs and talks about her book “Omo,” being photographs of six indigenous Ethiopian tribes hidden away in the Omo Valley. The 7 p.m. event takes place at {pages}, a bookstore, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Free. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Thursday, May 18

Jazz standards their way

The Derek Bomback Trio performs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, as part of the Tunes at TAM monthly music series that complements the exhibitions (“Bakers Dozen No. 6” and”Redoubling Peter Lamb”). Bomback is a guitarist-composer and also jazz instructor. Suggested donation, $20. Call (310) 376-5577 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com.

A nice place to grow up

Kim Bixler, whose latest book is “Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House,” talks about just that at 7 p.m. in the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. Kim’s parents, Karen and Burt Brown, will also be in attendance to field questions. Free. Books will be available for purchase. (310) 524-2728.

Be a fashion statement

“Advanced Style: The Luncheon,” with author Ari Seth Cohen, who will be talking about and signing his book, “Advanced Style: Older and Wiser,” takes place from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Guests will be treated to a gourmet meal by Chef Brett of Stripe Café and are encouraged to dress up for this charming occasion. Tickets, $45. Call (310) 541-2479 or go to pvartcenter.org.

