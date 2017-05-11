Summer Calendar 2017 – Beach Food & Wine Events

Special dinners at Chez Melange in Redondo Beach have include guests chefs such as the Hitching Post’s Frank Ostini (of “Sideways” fame), shown with Chez Melange executive chef Robert Bell and line chef Jim Tate. Photo by Kevin Cody

Beach food

Summer Food & Wine events

The 9th Annual Redondo Beach Fire Department Community Spaghetti Dinner

Saturday, May 13

At the Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s Historical Clubhouse, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. A donation of $15 gets you a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by the Redondo Beach Firefighters, plus salad, bread and a dessert. Children 8 under are free. Proceeds go to local charities. Silent auction. Tickets at the door. Call Linda at (310) 540-6814 for more information.

Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ

Build Your Own Burger Contest

Tuesday, May 30

In celebration of May being National Hamburger Month, Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ is hosting a Best Hamburger contest, based on juiciness, flavor, and originality. (310) 908-6978. 20 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For entry details visit SilviosBBQ.com

Triple B Romp and Stomp 5

Sunday, June 4

A day of hand-crafted bourbons, microbrew craft beers, Chef Michael Shafer’s killer BBQ, and great blues music. Noon to 6 p.m. at The Depot Restaurant, 1250 Cabrillo, Torrance. $75. Call for tickets: 310.787.7501

Chef’s Table Dinner at Terranea Resort

Thursday, June 15

Seasonal themed menu with wine pairings, a portion of which goes to local charities. $240 plus T&T. Reserve for two and receive a complimentary room for the night. Details at store.terranea.com

Far Niente Wine Dinner at Chez Melange

Tuesday, June 20

Menu TBA, check website at chezmelange.com

Farm and Vine Dinner at Mar’sel at Terranea Resort

Sunday, June 25

Chef Andrew Vaughan presents a five course special menu with produce from Coleman Family Farms and wines by Pahlmeyer Winery. $195 plus tax & tip. Details at store.terranea.com.

Celebrate Wellness, South Coast Botanic Garden

Sunday, June 25

Dine on samples from local restaurants while sipping wines, beers, and other beverages, then stroll through lovely green landscapes to work up an appetite. Event runs 3-7 PM, tickets $150 to benefit Cancer Support Community at celebratewellness.org

The Best of the Central Coast at Chez Melange

Tuesday, July 18

Menu TBA, check website at chezmelange.com

Jordan Winery Wine Dinner at Chez Melange

Monday, August 7

Menu TBA, check website at chezmelange.com

Summerfest at The Depot

Sunday, August 20

Join the Chef Michael Shafer for dancing in the street to benefit The Volunteer Center (310-540-5858). A live band will rock you into bidding on the silent auction and prepare you for a Depot dinner under the big tent. 4 p.m. 9 p.m.

Chef’s Table Dinner at Terranea Resort

Friday, August 25

Seasonal themed menu with wine pairings, a portion of which goes to local charities. Price is $240 plus T&T. reserve for two and get a complimentary room for the night. Details at store.terranea.com

Terranea celebration of Food & Wine

Fri/Sat, August 25-6

Two day event at Terranea Resort. Details TBA. Check store.terranea.com.

Evening Under The Stars at American Honda

Saturday, August 26

For Our Children hosts its popular fundraiser Under The Stars For Children’s Healthcare. This is one of the South Bay’s oldest, most popular charity events. Price not yet announced. Check torrancememorial.org for details.

Magic Bus Ride

Sunday, August 27

Ride to the Wine Country with Chef Michael Shafer and tour three central coast vineyards. Continental breakfast, lunch and dinner included. Bus leaves at 10 a.m. from the Depot parking lot. $175 per person plus tax. (310) 787-7501 for reservations.

Farm and Vine Dinner at Mar’sel at Terranea Resort

Sunday, September 21

Chef Andrew Vaughan presents a five course special menu with produce from Flora Belle Farms, with wines by Kistler Winery. Cost is $195 plus tax & tip – details at store.terranea.com.

Taste of the Pier & Waterfront

Sunday, October 8

Enjoy a variety of small bites, live music and family fun. 12 – 4 p.m. The Redondo Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. redondopier.com.

South Bay Farmers Markets

Farmers markets featuring farm fresh fruit and vegetables and a wide range of hot meals can be found somewhere in the South Bay every day, except Mondays.

Manhattan Beach Farmers Market: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 13th St. and Morningside Dr., behind City Hall. http://downtownmanhattanbeach.com/manhattan-beach-farmers-market/

Torrance Farmers Market: Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. http://www.torranceca.gov/6620.htm

Hermosa Beach Farmers Market: Wednesdays, 1 p.m to 6p.m. on Pier Plaza. http://www.hbchamber.net/

El Segundo Farmers Market: Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Whole Foods at 760 Sepulveda Blvd. http://www.elsegundo.org/depts/recreation/farmers_market.asp

Redondo Beach Farmers Market: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Veteran’s Park, just south of the pier. http://www.redondo.org/depts/recreation/facilities/farmers_market.asp

El Segundo Farmers Market: Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. downtown, at Main St. and Grand. Ave.

http://www.elsegundo.org/depts/recreation/farmers_market.asp

Hermosa Beach Farmers Market: Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. at 11 St., and Valley Dr., next to Clark Field. HermosaBeachFarmersMarket.org. http://www.hbchamber.net/

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.