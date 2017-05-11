Summer Calendar 2017 – Beach Food & Wine Events
Special dinners at Chez Melange in Redondo Beach have include guests chefs such as the Hitching Post’s Frank Ostini (of “Sideways” fame), shown with Chez Melange executive chef Robert Bell and line chef Jim Tate. Photo by Kevin Cody
Summer Food & Wine events
The 9th Annual Redondo Beach Fire Department Community Spaghetti Dinner
Saturday, May 13
At the Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s Historical Clubhouse, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. A donation of $15 gets you a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by the Redondo Beach Firefighters, plus salad, bread and a dessert. Children 8 under are free. Proceeds go to local charities. Silent auction. Tickets at the door. Call Linda at (310) 540-6814 for more information.
Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ
Build Your Own Burger Contest
Tuesday, May 30
In celebration of May being National Hamburger Month, Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ is hosting a Best Hamburger contest, based on juiciness, flavor, and originality. (310) 908-6978. 20 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For entry details visit SilviosBBQ.com
Triple B Romp and Stomp 5
Sunday, June 4
A day of hand-crafted bourbons, microbrew craft beers, Chef Michael Shafer’s killer BBQ, and great blues music. Noon to 6 p.m. at The Depot Restaurant, 1250 Cabrillo, Torrance. $75. Call for tickets: 310.787.7501
Chef’s Table Dinner at Terranea Resort
Thursday, June 15
Seasonal themed menu with wine pairings, a portion of which goes to local charities. $240 plus T&T. Reserve for two and receive a complimentary room for the night. Details at store.terranea.com
Far Niente Wine Dinner at Chez Melange
Tuesday, June 20
Menu TBA, check website at chezmelange.com
Farm and Vine Dinner at Mar’sel at Terranea Resort
Sunday, June 25
Chef Andrew Vaughan presents a five course special menu with produce from Coleman Family Farms and wines by Pahlmeyer Winery. $195 plus tax & tip. Details at store.terranea.com.
Celebrate Wellness, South Coast Botanic Garden
Sunday, June 25
Dine on samples from local restaurants while sipping wines, beers, and other beverages, then stroll through lovely green landscapes to work up an appetite. Event runs 3-7 PM, tickets $150 to benefit Cancer Support Community at celebratewellness.org
The Best of the Central Coast at Chez Melange
Tuesday, July 18
Menu TBA, check website at chezmelange.com
Jordan Winery Wine Dinner at Chez Melange
Monday, August 7
Menu TBA, check website at chezmelange.com
Summerfest at The Depot
Sunday, August 20
Join the Chef Michael Shafer for dancing in the street to benefit The Volunteer Center (310-540-5858). A live band will rock you into bidding on the silent auction and prepare you for a Depot dinner under the big tent. 4 p.m. 9 p.m.
Chef’s Table Dinner at Terranea Resort
Friday, August 25
Seasonal themed menu with wine pairings, a portion of which goes to local charities. Price is $240 plus T&T. reserve for two and get a complimentary room for the night. Details at store.terranea.com
Terranea celebration of Food & Wine
Fri/Sat, August 25-6
Two day event at Terranea Resort. Details TBA. Check store.terranea.com.
Evening Under The Stars at American Honda
Saturday, August 26
For Our Children hosts its popular fundraiser Under The Stars For Children’s Healthcare. This is one of the South Bay’s oldest, most popular charity events. Price not yet announced. Check torrancememorial.org for details.
Magic Bus Ride
Sunday, August 27
Ride to the Wine Country with Chef Michael Shafer and tour three central coast vineyards. Continental breakfast, lunch and dinner included. Bus leaves at 10 a.m. from the Depot parking lot. $175 per person plus tax. (310) 787-7501 for reservations.
Farm and Vine Dinner at Mar’sel at Terranea Resort
Sunday, September 21
Chef Andrew Vaughan presents a five course special menu with produce from Flora Belle Farms, with wines by Kistler Winery. Cost is $195 plus tax & tip – details at store.terranea.com.
Taste of the Pier & Waterfront
Sunday, October 8
Enjoy a variety of small bites, live music and family fun. 12 – 4 p.m. The Redondo Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. redondopier.com.
South Bay Farmers Markets
Farmers markets featuring farm fresh fruit and vegetables and a wide range of hot meals can be found somewhere in the South Bay every day, except Mondays.
Manhattan Beach Farmers Market: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 13th St. and Morningside Dr., behind City Hall. http://downtownmanhattanbeach.com/manhattan-beach-farmers-market/
Torrance Farmers Market: Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. http://www.torranceca.gov/6620.htm
Hermosa Beach Farmers Market: Wednesdays, 1 p.m to 6p.m. on Pier Plaza. http://www.hbchamber.net/
El Segundo Farmers Market: Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Whole Foods at 760 Sepulveda Blvd. http://www.elsegundo.org/depts/recreation/farmers_market.asp
Redondo Beach Farmers Market: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Veteran’s Park, just south of the pier. http://www.redondo.org/depts/recreation/facilities/farmers_market.asp
El Segundo Farmers Market: Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. downtown, at Main St. and Grand. Ave.
http://www.elsegundo.org/depts/recreation/farmers_market.asp
Hermosa Beach Farmers Market: Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. at 11 St., and Valley Dr., next to Clark Field. HermosaBeachFarmersMarket.org. http://www.hbchamber.net/
