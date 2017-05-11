Sophisticated Snoop 2017 – the Stephanus home

This beach modern interpretation boasts board-formed concrete, zinc siding and handmade furniture, custom-designed for each space, smart-home technology and a 100 percent commitment to solar power. But the first thing you’ll notice is the 250-lb pivoting mahogany front door. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and high ceilings invoke a sense of light and air throughout. Outdoors, two living spaces, the Baja-ledge pool and spa and sand volleyball court maximize every inch of this 14,000 square foot lot. Indoors, radiant heated concrete floors and suspended consoles showcase the floating walls throughout the home. Each room is its own mini-suite and includes exceptional combinations of materials, texture and light to create individual rooms that really are works of art. Upstairs, the stunning steel and glass bridge that connects the master bedroom to the rest of the suite is something to see. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to enjoy a truly remarkable family home with cutting-edge design elements throughout.

