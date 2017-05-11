Sophisticated Snoop 2017 – the Tuck-Sherman home

Tree Section European Impression

Photo by Liz Chalmers

The façade of this distinguished home is indicative of what’s behind its walls – an enchanting space that makes you feel you’ve stepped back in time. Provencal in nature, its ambiance is enhanced by architectural details that include polished wood paneling, floors and molding, giving a distinct European impression. Just inside the grand front door you’ll find the library, with a marble mantel and stained glass windows. To the left is a charming bedroom with 10-foot doors and a one-of-a-kind marble bath. Further on you’ll find the detail-rich dining room and a charming kitchen with Delft tiles and a fireplace. The sunken living room, whose antique marble mantel was imported from France, completes the ground floor of this exceptional home. The second floor features the master bedroom and bath with additional stained glass windows. The grandeur continues outside, where a captivating brick courtyard with large palms and a guesthouse over the garage provide a peaceful respite.

