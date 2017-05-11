Sophisticated Snoop 2017 – the Khuana home

The Khuana home

Hill Section Bliss

Photos by Manolo Langis of Langoworks

The bold, circular staircase and marble Ganesha sculpture in the foyer are hints of what’s to come. Unexpected spaces and impactful features make use of each distinct part of this contemporary, beach-chic dwelling. Look to your right and see the bold, bright living room and grand piano, with indoor-outdoor space for entertaining. A Balinese carving (a wedding gift to the owners) is installed above the dining table and finished with a custom chandelier. Upstairs, you’ll find a rooftop garden off of the master bedroom, a meditation space with a wall garden, a stainless-steel sculpture, and dazzling views of the mountains and downtown Los Angeles. On the first floor, a charming kids’ playroom opens up to the backyard, pool and custom pool house. Whitewashed, French oak floors, imported Italian windows and an art collection complete this exquisite family residence.

