Sophisticated Snoop 2017 – the Disser home

The Disser home

Tree Section Cape Cod

Photo by Liz Chalmers

As you walk up to this traditional Cape Cod, you immediately feel welcome and at ease. The cheery entrance showcases a striking hallway with lantern lighting and crisscross molding above the doorways. One of the exceptional features of this home is the high, coffered ceilings, each one different from the next. Custom-built in 2016, this beautiful home includes a cozy living room for evenings by the fire, a large, open kitchen with a colorful island, a custom-built breakfast nook and a wonderful family room. Doors open to a large back patio and outdoor living space with a fireplace and a pizza oven for entertaining friends. The “Kids’ Club” over the garage is colorfully decorated and complete with its own deck and spa. The upstairs features fabulous light and beautiful ceilings in the master bedroom, a guest room, laundry room, and children’s rooms with Jack and Jill bath.

