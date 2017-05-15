Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, football, sailing, volleyball and more

Boot Camp: The City of Manhattan Beach is holding Spring Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe Charles through June. Sessions are Mon.-Wed.-Fri from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. through June 30. Cost is $220 ($242 non-residents). Evening sessions take place Mon.-Wed. From 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.through June 28. Cost is $130 ($143 non resident). For information call 310-802-5448 or email mbparksandrec@mb.info..

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst will be hosting his annual MVPCAMP.COM summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 10-14 and Session II July 31-Aug.4. Both camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. The camp is geared for all levels of play and places an emphasis on keeping the FUN in fundamentals. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application at mvpcamp.com.

Beach Volleyball: Three local players residents claimed titles Sunday at the Huntington Beach Open, this season’s first stop of the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) tour. Hermosa Beach residents Emily Day and Brittany Hochevar defeated Betsi Flint (Westchester) and Kelley Larsen (San Diego) 21-13, 21-19. Missing from this year’s competition was three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings (Manhattan Beach) who refused to sign an agreement with the AVP to play during its 2017 season, filing a breach of contract suit alleging unpaid money last season from a personal services agreement. In men’s competition, the third-seeded team of Redondo Beach resident Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena (Tallahassee, Fla.) beat No. 7 John Hyden and Ryan Doherty 21-16, 21-17.

The first full-length beach volleyball documentary “Kings of the Beach” is in the early stages of filming. A fundraising event will be held Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at 212 The Strand in Manhattan Beach. For more information, contact Kevin Cleary, kpcleary @yahoo.com.

Sailing: On the second Sunday of every month, Waterfront Education will be holding a Pink Power Sailing and BBQ for girls and women at South Bay Sailing, 181 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. The event runs from 12 p.m. to sunset and costs $30 for adults; $10 for kids 13 and under. For more information or to RSVP, visit waterfronteducation.org.

Football: Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner will be holding walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturday May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For more information, email nmoreno74@verizon.net or visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Spring Clinics and Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

Redondo Union High School girls volleyball coach Tommy Chaffins is holding clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays for girls and boys in grades 3 through 8. All clinics are held at Redondo High School. For more info, please visit tommychaffinsvolleyballclinics.com or email tomchaffins@yahoo.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium in , El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700.

