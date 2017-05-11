Sophisticated Snoop 2017 – the Clyde home

Sand Section Walk Street Art

Photos by Kim Pritchard (KimPritchardPhototgraphy.com)

What’s most striking about this 4,000 sq. ft. walk street stunner, in addition to the strong modern lines of the structure, is the amazing art collection the homeowners have spent a lifetime collecting. The façade makes use of natural materials, including mahogany, glass, polished concrete and shellstone. The first floor living area is truly an indoor/outdoor space with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors. The second floor features open concept living with 20-foot high, wood-beamed atrium ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass. The Bulthaup entertainment kitchen opens to the dining area, which is bathed in natural light. The third-floor master suite is its own haven, with walnut flooring, 11-foot ceilings and pocket doors. The children’s wing on this level features white-washed hardwood floors and custom built-ins. The contemporary and pop art take center stage throughout this home in the heart of Manhattan Beach.

