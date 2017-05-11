Sophisticated Snoop 2017 – The Schlatter home

The Schlatter home: Grand Strand expression

Photos by Geoff Captain Studios

This custom contemporary Strand home was designed with personal touches throughout by the family’s close architect friend. The beautiful views are enhanced by 11-foot ceilings in the kitchen, family room and dining area. Paintings and pencil drawings by the owner, an artist from Germany, are displayed throughout the home. Brazilian cherry floors, pocket doors and subtle paneling on the walls and ceilings all add to the family home ambience. And for the family’s five children, the owners’ use of honed Alhambra limestone floors on the first floor and open space plan create the perfect space for entertaining young guests. The third floor boasts panoramic views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume from the master suite and also a delightful children’s wing.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.