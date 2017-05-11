Summer Calendar 2017 – Summer reading
Manhattan Beach writer and former Los Angeles Times reporter Terry Mcermott is among the prominent authors who will discuss their books this summer at Pages bookstore in downtown Manhattan Beach. McDermott’s newest book Off Speed explores the art of pitching. (A profile of McDermott appears elsewhere in this magazine).
Children’s story time
Mondays 10:30 a.m. except: 5/29, 7/3 and 9/4
Land of Stories author, actor and singer Chris Colfer will appear July 24.
Adult Author talks at Pages, unless otherwise noted.
May 1 Matteson Perry, author of Available 7 p.m.
May 13 Jen Sincero, author of You Are A Badass at Making Money 11 a.m.
May 16 Bianca Bosker, author of Cork Dork 7 p.m. at Barsha Wines
May 16 Terry McDermott, author of Off Speed 7 p.m.
May 20 Barbara Jaffe, author of When Will I Be Good Enough 6 p.m.
May 25 Angie Brenner, author of Tree of Life: Turkish Home Cooking 7 p .m.
June 1 Stephanie Danler, author of Sweetbitter 7 p.m.
June 5 Shari Lapena, author of The Couple Next Door 7 p.m. at the Manhattan Library
June 15 Daniel Riley, author of Fly Me 7 p.m.
June 27 Nathan Hill, author of The NIX 7 p.m. at the Manhattan Library
Beach Cities Libraries
Each summer local libraries offer a variety of events for readers young and old. The Summer Reading Program (SRP) is a great way for children to explore the world of books at their own pace, highlighted by fun crafts and special entertainment. Visit the libraries’ websites for new activities, updates and additional information.
Hermosa Library
550 Pier Ave. (310) 379-8475
colapublib.org/libs/hermosa/
Children story times
Toddlers, Wednesdays, May 17-July 26 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Preschoolers, Fridays, May 19-July28 at 10:30 a.m.
Kids Summer Reading Program
All events are held Fridays at 3:30 p.m.
June 9: Abbit the Average
June 26: DIY Puppet Play
June 23: Party with Bubblemania
June 30: Captain Underpants storytime
July 7: MakeMo visit
July 14: Magic with Wondrous Wayne Kawamoto
July 21: Cityscape Printmaking
July 28: Groovin’ with Brother Yusef and the Blues
August 4: Exploring Aerodynamics, registration required.
Tween programs
Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.
June 15: Tween Meet & Greet
June 22 & 27: Tween Book Club
June 29 & Aug. 10: Tween STEAM
July 6: Teen Writing and Creativity Workshop
July 13: Tween Art Activity
July 20: Tween Game Day
Teen Programs, Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
June 13, July 11, Aug. 8: Adult 101
June 20 & July 25: Teen Book Club
June 27 & Aug. 1: Teen STEAM
July 18: Writing and Creativity Workshop
Adult programs
Adult Book Club: June 1, July 6 & Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Creativity Club: June 21 & July 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Nonfiction Book Club: June 17 & July 15 at 3 p.m.
Manhattan Library
1320 Highland Ave. (310) 545-8595
colapublib.org/libs/manhattan/
Children’s Summer Program
Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
June 21: Annie Banannie
June 28: Music Show with Joseph Peck
July 5: Bubblemania
July 12: Puppet show with Richard Woloski
July 19: Buster Balloon
July 26: Music Show with Craig Newton
Let’s Talk Books (4th/5th graders)
Saturday, June 10 2 p.m.
Discuss Fort by Cynthia DeFelice
Hang 10 Book Club (2nd/3rd graders)
Saturday, June 10 3:30 p.m.
Discuss Crenshaw by Katherine Applegate
MakMo Mobile STEAM activities for grades K-5 3:30 p.m.
Thursdays, June 29 & July 12
Teen Programs
Donut and Hot Tea Tasting (study break)
Wednesday, June 14 7 p.m.
Teens FOL-Help plan library programs
Thursdays, June 1, July 6 at 4 p.m.
Teen Discovery programs
Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
June 20: Escape Room (Space limited; RSVP)
June 27: Thumb Tack art
July 11: LED Throwies
July 18: Sew and Glow
July 25: Just Dance-a-thon and Pop Music Trivia
Aug. 1: Twisted Toys Art
Aug. 8: Articulated Hand Project
Adult Programs
Author Talks (in conjunction with Pages bookstore)
May 30 Cornelia Funke, author of The Book No One Ever Read 11 a.m.
May 31 Jonathan White, author of Tides 7 p.m.
Evening Book Club
Mondays, July 3, Aug. 7 6:30 p.m.
Yoga with Anne Spinner
Tuesdays, June 13, July 11 & Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
Drop-in Drawing with Ray Patrick
Mondays June 19, July 17 & Aug 21 at 1 p.m.
Books with EMPact
Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m.
Roundhouse Aquarium Beautification project progress report
Wednesday, June 28 7 p.m.
Ed Grant, author and pier photographer
Tuesday, July 25 7 p.m.
Redondo North Branch
2000 Artesia Blvd. (310) 318-0677
Walkers & Talkers storytime
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
May 11, 18 & 15; June 1
Tailored to ages 1 to 5 years old, the half-hour program includes a mixture of stories, singing, and activities.
Children’s Summer Reading Program
Sign-up and Kick-off carnival
Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m.
SRP Activities (Pre-k thru 12th grade)
July 29 10 a.m.; Aug. 17 3:30 p.m.
Finale Party with Arty Loon
Saturday, Aug. 26 2 p.m.
Tickets required for this event and you may only attend a Finale Party at one location (either North or Main branch). To get tickets, complete the Summer Reading Program.
Redondo Main Branch
303 N. Pacific Cst. Hwy. (310) 318-0675
Lapsit Storytime Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m.
May 30; June 20 & 27; July 11 & 18; Aug. 15, 22 & 29
Babies up to 18 months and their caregivers enjoy an interactive story time. Limited to 40 individuals. Get numbered pass at the Children’s desk beginning at 10 a.m.
Ready to Read Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m.
May 31, June 21 & 28, July 5, 12, 19 & 26, Aug. 16, 23 & 30
Children ages 3 to 5 years participate in this independent storytime that includes literary concepts to help kids get ready to read. Limited to 40 individuals. Get your numbered pass at the Children’s desk starting at 12:15 p.m.
Toddler Storytime Thursdays, 10:15 a.m.
June 1, 22 & 29; July 5, 12, 19 & 26; Aug. 17, 24 & 31
Kids 18 months to 3 years enjoy stores, rhymes and songs. Limited to 40 individuals. Get numbered pass at the Children’s desk beginning at 10 a.m.
Story Circle Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.
June 1, 22 & 29; July 5, 12, 19 & 26; Aug. 17, 24 & 31
For ages 3 and up. No tickets required.
After School Activity Thursdays, 3:30 p.m.
June 8, July 13, Aug. 10
Pre-K thru 6th graders. A different craft or activity each month to keep your imagination alive.
Children’s Summer Reading Program
Sign-up and Kick-off carnival
Saturday, June 17 10 a.m.
SRP Activities (Pre-k thru 12th grade)
June 27 3:30 p.m., July 8 10 a.m., July 18 3:30 p.m., Aug. 1 3:30 p.m.
Finale Party with Arty Loon
Saturday, Aug. 26 10 a.m.
Tickets required for this event and you may only attend a Finale Party at one location (either North or Main branch). To get tickets, complete the Summer Reading Program.
Solar Eclipse program
Monday, Aug. 21 10 a.m.
This is a ticketed event with solar viewing glasses donated by the Friends of the Redondo Library.
Adults Book of the Month
Senior Librarian Erin Schoonover will lead discussion the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
May 16 The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen
June 20 News of the World by Paulette Giles
July 18 All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
Aug. 15 The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
