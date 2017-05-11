Summer Calendar 2017 – Kids camps

Hermosa Beach Kids Camp

Hermosa Valley Park

June 26 through August 25

Children ages 6 to 13 participate in sports, drama, cooperative games, crafts, beach activities and off-site excursions, encouraging social, physical and creative development. Nine weeks of camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.with an option of extended “After Camp” until 6 p.m. The week culminates with a potluck lunch and an afternoon of skits and performances. Counselor to camper ratio is 1 to 10. $195 or $185/week for residents. (310) 318-0280. Hermosabch.org

Manhattan Beach Kids Summer Camp

Live Oak Park

June 19 through August 18

The REC Summer Camp is an eight-week program for kids 5-1/2 to 12, with a limit of 80 kids per week. Participants may register week by week or for the entire summer.Almost every Tuesday is beach day at Marine Avenue. Everyone will walk to the beach from Live Oak Park at 10 a.m. and return to Live oak Park by 5 p.m. Residents $156/week. Non residents $171/week. For more information download the REC Summer Camp Parent Guide at ci.manhattan-beach.ca.us.

Redondo Beach Kids Summer Camp

June 26 through August 25

The City of Redondo Beach has once again taken great pains to make sure that its young residents have every opportunity to take part in the many Summer Camp options that the Cityo offers. “Our front porch is the community,” said Community Development Director John La Rock. “We want to make sure they know what we’re doing and what we have to offer. Redondo Beach’s camps can be found throughout the city, from Anderson Park to Riviera Village. Kids can spend summer hours doing everything from hanging out at the beach to learning foreign languages to sailing. There’s also the Code of the Future that teaches kids to code, culminating with them developing their own video games.

“We like to offer as much flexibility as possible in terms of scheduling, pricing and theme for children, teens and families,” La Rock said. Prices range from $105 to $309. More information can be found at redondo.org or by calling (310) 218-0610, ext. 3460.

Torrance Kids Summer Day Camps

June 26 through September 1

Summer Day Camps will be held at Greenwood Park, La Romeria Park and Wilson Park. Extended Care will be available for an additional fee. 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Fees range from $130 to $155 per week. Fun Camp at Greenwood Park and La Romeria Park is for kids aged 6 – 11. The Sports Camp at Wilson Park is for kids 7 – 14. Teen Camp at Greenwood Park is for kids 12 – 14. Open registration for Summer Day Camps begins Wednesday, May 31 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Registration Office, 3031 Torrance Blvd. For more information or to register call (310) 618-2720 or visit TorranceCA.gov/DayCamps/.

Academy of Performing Arts

TADA (The Academy of Dramatic Arts) of Manhattan Beach has summer camps for ages 3 – 5 yr., 5 – 10 yr., and 10 – 14 yr. offering dance, acting games, dress up, arts-n-crafts, singing, yoga, obstacle course, and more. Preteen/Teen ages (9+) programs include voice, acting, dance, and how to audition. Students receive training from seasoned professionals. Each workshop is designed to accommodate beginners to advanced students.

2010 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 546-5544. PuttinOnProductions.com.

AdventurePlex AdventureCamp

Multi-year “Best of the Beach” winner AdventurePlex, a Beach Cities Health District Program, is a kid’s dream with a facility that includes a five-level play structure with sports courts, two 35-foot high rock walls, a high ropes course and Toddler Town, where kids play grownup.. AdventureCamp, for kids ages 4 – 12, is hosted by AdventurePlex and led by a CPR and first aid-certified staff. Activities include rock climbing, arts and crafts, music appreciation and other skill-building, self-esteem and social developmental activities. AdventureCamp also includes field trips to top L.A. destinations like Raging Waters, Medieval Times and the beach. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. (310) 546-7708. Adventureplex.org

Camp Escapades

Pediatric Therapy Network

Every August, Pediatric Therapy Network (PTN) hosts Camp Escapades, an innovative summer day camp for children ages 5 to 14 with developmental concerns. Camp groups are staffed with PTN’s occupational, physical and speech therapists. Camp activities include arts and crafts, cooking, sensory experiences, sports, music, yoga, dance and special events. Camp Escapades 2017 will take place at Rolling Hills Country Day School in Rolling Hills Estates on August 7 – 11 and August 14 – 18. $400 per week if you register prior to our early bird deadline of May 31, 2017: as of June 1, 2017 the cost per camper is $550 per week. (310) 328-0276. PediatricTherapyNetwork.org

Camp VIP

Starts Monday, June 26

Offered by the MBX Foundation: Beyond the Classroom, Camp VIP runs for four weeks at Pennekamp School, 110 S. Rowell Ave., Manhattan Beach. Kids grades K – 8 enjoy a wide variety of classes and fun-filled academic prep opportunities. Also, check out MBX partner camps at other sites: Steve and Kate’s, Planet Bravo, Performing Arts Workshop, and Arc Adventures.

For questions, contact Nancy Rosenburg at nancy@mbxfoundation.org.

Destination Science

This is a fun, science day camp for curious kids 5 to 11. It’s designed to excite kids about science and build great life skills. The STEM focused camps combine science, engineering, unique projects, teamwork, problem solving, outdoor games and many great take homes that keep kids engaged. 2016 Camp Themes: Roller Coaster Science Camp, Robot Challenge Science Camp, Space Quest Science Camp, and Super Hero Physics Science Camp. Early Bird Savings and Multi-week & Sibling Savings. (888) 909-2822. destinationscience.org

Elite Training Center

Elite’s system gives young students opportunities to study Krav Maga, Kickboxing, MMA and more. Seminars by outside experts are offered to bring cutting edge information to the students. Whether just starting out or an experienced martial artist, Elite welcomes you to try out two free classes. July 5 through August 19. Two Locations: 1628 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach (310) 543-1600, 1601 Pacific Coast Hwy., (310) 376-0500. Elitetrainingcenter.net.

Flight School Gymnastics

Flight School Gymnastics programs are designed to help children develop from beginning gymnastics all the way through to a competitive team. The options include parent and me, beginning, intermediate and advanced classes. Our team includes Compulsories, Junior Olympic Pre-Team, Compulsories Junior Olympic levels 1 – 5 and Optionals Junior Olympic levels 6-10. Our team members have earned numerous State, Regional, and National titles.

503 Van Ness Ave, Torrance. (424) 558-8171. Flightschoolgymnastics.com.

Kid Zone Summer Camps

Parents and children create their own experience with the summer camp’s rotating class schedule. Full day, 3/4 day, and 1/2 day, with early care and extended care. For kids entering kindergarten to fifth grade. Workshops focusing on art, sports, science, performing arts and cooking. Camps are held at the picturesque Rolling Hills United Method Church. (310) 377-7302. Rhumc.org.

King Harbor Youth Foundation

Get your kids stoked on sailing with the King Harbor Youth Foundation’s LA Summer Sailing Camp. Operating since 1984, Certified instructors teach your kids (8-18) about boating safety and how to sail their own boat, solo. Sailing Camp is a great way to enjoy summer on the water, making new friends while learning how to handle your own boat in the ever changing ways of the ocean. ONe-half and full day, 2 week camps. Adult Sailing lessons also offered, year round.

280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach

SailRedondo.com

(424) 287-7245

Kitchen Kid

Join Kitchen Kid for its 9th summer of culinary excitement and kitchen adventures. Young chefs expand their palates, reinforce academic and social skills, and learn kitchen safety and culinary fundamentals. All while making new friends and enjoying great food. Themes include Tour of Asia, Taste of Summer, Sweets and Savories, and Restaurant Camp. Kitchens located in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach. Camp open to 1st – 8th grade plus high school CITs. (310) 450-3462. KitchenKid.com. camp@kitchenkid.com.

Mathnasium

Mathnasium summer programs prevent summer learning loss and help students prepare for what lies ahead. For some students, that means a solid review of previous material. Others benefit from previewing upcoming concepts. Set your own schedule and drop in on the days you choose. Open Monday through Friday from 2 – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. Game hour Monday through Thursday from 2 – 3 p.m. Enjoy fun games for each age and skill level to develop logic and number sense. 234 S. Pacific Coast Hwy,#105, (424) 247-7304.

500 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 205, (310) 905-6284.

Music Rhapsody’s Summer Music Day Camp

Grades K-8 / 9-3. July 24 – 28, 2017

Since 1987, thousands of children have been musically inspired by Music Rhapsody’s unique, exciting camps. Lesson choices: piano, guitar, ukulele, saxophone, and more. Music theatre, dance and movement, percussion, recorder and singing. Energetic teachers with advanced music degrees. Quality instruments. Babies, tots, kids and entire families will love our Summer Membership. Includes all weekly music classes as well as Spanish and French, plus all special events. Our Simply Music Piano program and Piano Play Shop teaches four songs in four weeks for ages 6 to adults.

1603 Aviation Blvd., Suite 1, Redondo Beach. (310) 376-8646

info@musicrhapsody.com. Musicrhapsody.com.

Mid Zone Summer Camps

Starting the week of June 12, explore LA and Orange County with a new adventure each day. Middle schoolers can explore a water park, take an archery lesson, see how a farm operates, check out a museum or a science center, catch a basketball game and of course hit the beach. (310) 377-7302. rhumc.org.

Peninsula Montessori

Peninsula Montessori has prepared a unique and rewarding summer program open to children 18 months to five years old (up to 12 years at the RPV campus). The summer program broadens the Montessori curriculum to include water play, cooking and food prep, themed art projects, science and sports. These programs are designed to further stimulate the development of the students while having fun — both indoors and out. 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach, (310) 540-9742 . 31100 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes, (310) 544-3099.

Peninsulamontessori.com.

Peninsula Baseball Camp

July 24 – July 28, Palos Verdes High School

One week camp for boys and girls, ages 5-12. Full (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or 1/2 Day (9 a.m. – noon) Monday-Friday. Full Day: $265, 1/2 Day $145. 600 Cloydon Rd. Palos Verdes Estates.

Aug 1-5. For boys and girls ages 5-10. Meets 9 a.m.– noon at Hesse Park. Fee: $130. Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Boulevard, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Contact Tom Maier at (310) 213-5433 or visit peninsulasportscamps.com

Peninsula Basketball Camp

July 17 – July 21, July 24 – July 28, July 31 – August 4. Palos Verdes High School

Weekly camp for boys and girls ages 5-14. Full (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or 1/2 Day (9 a.m. – noon), Monday – Friday. $265 Full Day; $145 1⁄2 Day. 600 Cloydon Rd., Palos Verdes Estates

Contact Tom Maier at (310) 377-0690 or visit peninsulasportscamps.com

Peninsula Soccer Camp

Starts June 13, July 21, Aug 8. Hesse Park. For boys and girls, ages 5-10. 9 a.m. – noon M-F $125.

29301 Hawthorne Boulevard, Rancho Palos Verdes begins July 17 – July 21, July 31 – August 3

Palos Verdes High School. Weekly camp for boys and girls, ages 5-14. Full day $265; (9 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or $145 1/2 day; (9 a.m.- noon). 600 Cloydon Rd. Palos Verdes Estates. Contact Tom Maier at (310) 377-0690 or visit Peninsulasportscamps.com

Performing Arts Workshops

Winner of Best Summer Camp from “LA Parent Magazine!” PAW’s award-winning camps include Musical Theater, Guitar, Rock The Mic, Filmmaking, Magic, Photography and Stage F/X Makeup. Ages 5-14. PAW teachers are nurturing, skilled instructors who have or are working towards their Bachelors or Masters degrees in their respective disciplines. (310) 827-8827

PerformingArtsWorkshops.com.

Rolling Hills Country Day School

June 26 – August 18

Join Rolling Hills Country Day School for academic and camp programs for grades K-8. Traditional 6-week summer school, science classes through Experium Science Academy, and fun academic enrichment programs. Camp activities include swimming, sports, arts and crafts, cooking, dance, imagination and creation and themes and shows. Art Camp, Swim Camp, private swim lessons and extended day care are available until 6 p.m. Request a brochure online or call for information. Melissa Sandoval, Director of Summer Programs at (310) 377-4848, ext. 7051. Email msandoval@rhcds.com or visit Rhcds.com/summer-programs/.​​

8th Annual Kids EXTREME

August 20

Be ready to swim, run and go over, under, through and between various obstacles. Mud, tires, hay, water, walls and much more will challenge your physical ability.This event promotes fun and a healthy way for kids to have a feeling of accomplishment and encourage self esteem. 9 a.m. Begg Pool, 1402 North Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach. For more information, please contact Jesus Sandoval, Aquatics Supervisor, (310) 802-5429. citymb.info.

Savoir Faire Language Institute

Savoir Faire Language Institute’s immersion programs offers language instruction through the summer. Being steps from the beach and one of Redondo Beach most beautiful parks allows the camps to be outside for fun-filled language-learning. The new facility offers kids a friendly environment for hands-on cooking, creating art, learning language and exploring culture. SFLI is the portals to language fluency for children.

117 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. (310) 379-1086. Sfli-ca.com.

SBBC Montessori Preschool Summer Camp

South Bay Beach Cities Montessori Preschool is academic based with an emphasis on Montessori methods of learning. Daily enrichments activities include Art, Spanish, Gardening, Music and Water play, accompanied by structured Montessori work times. Affordable rates. Low teacher/child ratio, nurturing staff and exciting, themed-based activities. Children ages 18 months to 6 years with weekly rates starting at $125. The year round preschool is open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Program options customized around childcare needs. Summer Camp Starts June 20 – August 26. (310) 371-6716. SBBCMontessori.com

School of Skills

School of Skills has provided thousands of kids with the opportunity to develop their basketball skills while also helping them improve their academic and life skills. School of Skills will be hosting two summer camp sessions for boys and girls ages 7-13, which will include skills taught by nationally accredited coaches, guest speakers, and daily games and prizes. (800) 595-0838. Coach@schoolofskills.net. schoolofskills.net.

Vacation Bible Camp

Preschool through 3rd grade. $50 per student. Arts and crafts, age appropriate learning, snack time and fun for all. June 26-30 at The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates.

