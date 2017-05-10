New, returning athletes to compete in 13th Annual Redondo Triathlon

By Randy Angel

Celebrating its 13th year, the Redondo Beach Triathlon has become and family-oriented event that includes a mixture of athletes, from the next generation of triathletes to weekend warriors and elite performers.

Race Directors Rick and Connie Crump note that the triathlon is the only event that races on the pier. The scenic, USAT sanctioned event consists of a 1/2-mile swim, 6-mile bike, and a 2-mile run. A non-competitive mini-sprint (half the distances) is also scheduled.

“Redondo Beach mayor Bill Brand has competed in the event at least five times,” Rick Crump said.

Whether it’s reaching a personal goal or winning the race, the Redondo Beach Triathlon has been a memorable event for many participants but probably no more so than for Redondo Beach husband and wife Jimmy Wills and Erin Beresini.

The duo captured the men’s and women’s championship in 2007 after becoming engaged.Both will be participating in this year’s event, which will be the ninth for Wills and fourth for Beresini.

Last year, Beresini completed the course while six months pregnant with the couple’s daughter Imogen.

“I loved being active throughout my pregnancy, and there was no way I was going to pass up a fun race right outside my front door.” Beresini said. “The toughest part of the race was the run. I think I ducked into the restroom twice in two miles.”

Defending men’s and women’s champions are Irvine’s Michael Collins, who completed the course in 44 minutes, 2 seconds and Laura McDonald, of Los Angeles, who posted a time of 48:33

Registration is ongoing (limited to the first 600 entrants). The triathlon begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Veteran’s Park/Pier area in Redondo Beach. Proceeds go to Cheer for Children, a non-profit organization that gives seasonal parties and raises money for acutely ill children at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

The scenic, USAT sanctioned event consists of a 1/2-mile swim, 6-mile bike, and a 2-mile run. A non-competitive mini-sprint (half the distances) is also scheduled.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each division and the top two relay teams. Sprint fees are $75 (ages 13-19 and 65 and older), $90 (ages 20-64), $125 (relay). Mini-sprint fees are $70 and $95 for the relay. Add $5 after May. 31. For more information, visit rbtriathlon.com.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.