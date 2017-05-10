MB Tennis Open celebrates 50th anniversary

By Randy Angel

Tennis players of various skill levels will celebrate the Silver Anniversary of the Manhattan Beach Tennis Open when the four-day tournament is held in July. Run by the City of Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreation Department, the tournament is open to players ages 16 and over and will be played at Live Oak Park and the Mira Costa High School tennis courts July 20-23. The finals will be held July 23 at Manhattan Country Club. Single-elimination competition includes Men’s and Women’s Open Singles and Doubles and Amateur divisions.

Prizes and trophies are awarded to all division winners. Each participant receives lunch, a T-shirt, and a goodie bag.

For more information or to register, visit citymb.info or call (310) 802-5000.

