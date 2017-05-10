Beach tennis beachhead in Hermosa

By Randy Angel

Beach tennis continues to grow in popularity as players of all ages and skill levels are being drawn to the sport, which merges tennis and beach volleyball. The sport even has its own retail store with an indoor court in downtown Hermosa Beach. Sexy Beach Tennis is owned by local, world ranked beach tennis player Mark Bonfigli. In October 2016, installation of three additional beach tennis courts was approved by the Hermosa Beach City Council. They joined existing courts at 15th Street and The Strand.

Other courts are at 7th Street in Manhattan Beach and in Santa Monica. Donny Young, a Hermosa Beach resident and founder and president of the Beach Tennis Association (BTA), said his association is talking with the Coastal Commission about setting up permanent courts in San Diego.

“We are excited about the growth of the sport and that we will be hosting three IFBT (International Federation of Beach Tennis) tournaments as part of its World Tour,” said Young who is a world-ranked player. “We also offer beach tennis classes through the City of Hermosa Beach.”

Upcoming tournaments include the IFBT Spring Fever (May 13-14, Hermosa Beach), IFBT Endless Summer (Aug. 12-13, Manhattan Beach) and a tournament in Hermosa Beach August. 26-27. (310) 753-2834. Beachtennisassociation.net.

