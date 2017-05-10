Beach Runs: Thousands begin Independence Day on the run
By Randy Angel
The largest and most colorful running race of the summer will celebrate its 24th year when the Village Runner 4th of July 5K presented by UCLA Health takes place Tuesday, July 4. Runners and walkers start and finish on Catalina Avenue in Redondo’ Beach’s Riviera Village.
All participants will receive a 4th of July Run T-shirt. There will be chip timing, age division awards and cash prizes to the top three overall male and female runners in the 5k run. All kids finishing the Firecracker Dash will receive medals.
Juan Paredes is the defending champion, clocking a time of 14 minutes, 50 seconds last year. Ana Narvaez captured the women’s title in 17:13.
The 5K begins at 8 a.m., followed by the kid’s Firecracker Dash at 9:30 a.m. $35 for the 5K; $25 for kid’s race. Add $5 after June 5. (310) 376-7900. villagerunner.com
Champions for Children 5K
Saturday, May 20
South Coast Botanic Gardens
Palos Verdes Peninsula
The South Bay Children’s Health Center hosts the 4th annual event to raise funds for children, teens and young adults throughout the South Bay. The Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Entry fees for ages 13+ is $35, ages 6-12 $25 through May 18 (add $10 thereafter). Age division awards given to the top three make and females. New Kids Fun Run for children ages 0-5 goes around the Expo Area ($15). 310-316-1212. Sbchc.com.
Armed Forces Day 5K
Saturday, May 20
Torrance
In a tribute to Louis Zamperini, Village Runner hosts the 2nd annual Armed Forces Day 5K at 8 a.m. at Del Amo Fashion Center on Madrona Ave. The event features T-shirts, chip timing and age division awards. $40. To register or for more information, log on to villagerunner.com.
Roundhouse Fun Run for the Oceans
Saturday, June 3
Manhattan Beach
Timed 5K run/walk begins at 9:30 a.m., benefitting the Roundhouse Aquarium. Event includes awards for top three finishers in each division and raffle. Entry fee is $35 (add $5 on race day)
310-379-8177. roundhouseaquarium.org.
Conquer Our Runs
Saturday, June 3
Hermosa Beach
Aug. 5
Manhattan Beach
The Conquer Our Run’s Summer’s First Quest and Summer’s Best races benefit Lupus LA, Rainbow Services, Stand up 2 Cancer, Special Olympics and more. Entry fees are $29 (5K) and $32 (10K). Register at Active.com or visit ConquerourRun.org and click SoCal.
Manhattan Beach 5K
Saturday, June 24
Manhattan Beach Pier
Starting and finishing at the Manhattan Beach Pier, the course runs along the water’s edge during the lowest tide of the season. 5K race ($40) begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by Kids Races ($30) at 8:20 a.m. Contact Jeff Atkinson, jeff@olympianfitness.com or mb5k.com.
