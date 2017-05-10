Mira Costa girls thriving on the beach volleyball courts

By Randy Angel

Beach volleyball players from Mira Costa’s girls program continue to excel on the sand courts as the Mustangs begin their quest for a fifth consecutive Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League (IBVL) title.

By winning the Bay Division, top-seeded Mira Costa earned a first-round bye and will play the Sierra Canyon-Archer School for Girls winner on Friday at 4 p.m. at Dockweiler State Beach. Quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Ocean Park in Santa Monica.

On April 30, Mira Costa held its 3rd Queen of the Beach tournament, where senior Alexia Inman earned the crown, dethroning reigning champion junior Piper Monk-Heidrich

The UC Berkeley-bound Inman, who will have her named etched on the perpetual Legacy Trophy, bested senior and runner-up Maddie Micheletti and 3rd-place finishers Monk-Heidrich and freshman Olivia Bakos.

Last Saturday, Mira Costa teams of Georgia Kobel/Hailey Clausen, Bridgette Chalmers/PJ Sundeen and Malea Stanton/Emily Eddins led the Mustangs to their fourth consecutive IBVL Junior Varsity Tournament of Champions title.

On the same day, Mira Costa had its sixth-straight championship team in the IBVL Pairs tournament and, for the first time in program history, earned gold, silver and bronze medals.

Inman and future UC Berkeley teammate senior Maddie Micheletti took home the gold, Monk-Heidrich and Stanford-bound senior Sunny Villapando won silver and Tulane-bound senior Rio Frohoff and freshman Kate Reilly were bronze medalists.

On Sunday at the Amateur athletic Union (AAU) Hermosa Beach Open, three Mira Costa players qualified for the West Coast AAU Junior Olympic Games to be held July 18-21 in Santa Monica.

Bakos won gold in the 16U division, Inman placed 3rd in the 18U division and freshman Maya Harvey finished 3rd in the 6U competition.

