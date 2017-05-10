Costa the lone Bay League team to advance to second round of boys volleyball playoffs

By Randy Angel

With a home sweep of rival Redondo, Mira Costa’s boys volleyball team created a three-way tie for first place in the Bay League with Redondo and Palos Verdes but was selected as the league’s No. 1 team when the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs began Tuesday.

Mira Costa (21-9), continued it undefeated record at home this season, holding off Santa Margarita 3-2.

Mira Costa advances to the second round on Thursday and will travel to take on No. 4 Newport Harbor. Quarterfinals will be held Saturday, semifinals on Wednesday and finals on Saturday, May 20. All matches with the exception of the finals are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

“This year is as tough as I’ve seen Division 1 from a depth perspective, there’s really no easy round,” Mira Costa coach Sean Shoptaw said. “Our goal was to win Bay League and be the top team out of our league, so securing that last week was great and important as we advance into CIF.”

Mira Costa overcame a 24-23 deficit in the third set to defeat Redondo 25-21, 25-15, 26-24 for a share of the league title.

Max Cajuste led the Mustangs with 11 kills, Kevin Pinkerton had nine, Thomas Kretschmer added five and Ethan Morgan contributed with eight blocks.

Redondo was led by Sebastian Rodriguez who had with nine kills, Logan Glave added seven and Kai Osagie recorded six kills and four blocks.

Redondo (20-12) earned the league’s second spot in Division 1 but lost at San Clemente 3-1 in the first round.

Palos Verdes (23-10) also failed to escape the first round in Division 1 being swept at West Ranch on Tuesday.

Loyola earned the top seed in Division 1 and its roster includes Manhattan Beach residents John Byrne, Luke Hardesty, Matt Johnson, Ian Knox, Sammy Mansfield, JP Reilly, Brady Wedbush and Hermosa Beach native Luke Grafton.

The Cubs swept Esperanza and will play at Servite in the second round.

In Division 2, top-seeded and Pioneer League champion South Torrance (29-5) defeated visiting Simi Valley 3-1 and will host San Gabriel on Thursday.

Ocean League runner-up El Segundo (21-7) swept visiting Saugus and will host Crescenta Valley in the second round.

In Division 3, West Torrance (19-11) swept Knight and will host Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

North Torrance (18-11-1) traveled to Crean Lutheran but was swept.

Del Rey League champion Bishop Montgomery (145-8) swept visiting Eastside and will host Rio Mesa in the second round.

